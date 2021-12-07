Lomachenko 100% healthy, prepared to destroy Commey on Saturday

Broadway Loma: Vasiliy Lomachenko Set for “Dangerous” Richard Commey Saturday Evening at Madison Square Garden – Televised Quadruple-Header will air LIVE on ESPN & ESPN Deportes SATURDAY at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko, the former three-weight world champion, is determined to return to the top of the lightweight heap. A former unified lightweight champion, Lomachenko fights former world champion Richard “RC” Commey in a 12-round main event at Madison Square Garden this Saturday Dec. 11 live on ESPN & ESPN Deportes (simulcast on ESPN+).

Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KOs) last fought in June, knocking out Masayoshi Nakatani in nine rounds. George Kambosos Jr. recently staked his claim as the division’s top dog with last month’s split decision over Teofimo Lopez, who toppled Lomachenko by unanimous decision in October 2020.

Kambosos’ win shook up the lightweight picture, and Lomachenko aims to make a bold statement Saturday evening.

Lomachenko said, “Richard Commey has big power, reach and experience. This is an interesting challenge for me, and I know it’s a fight the fans are excited to watch.

“I am 100 percent healthy and ready for Saturday night. I can’t wait. Madison Square Garden is like a second home for me. So many great moments in my career have taken place at Madison Square Garden. I won the lightweight title against Jorge Linares in that arena, so returning there brings back many great memories.

“I’m not going to say if I am the number one lightweight. That is a question for the fans. I always want to show my skills in the ring, and I hope the fans enjoy what I do.

“We can discuss my future after Saturday night. Of course, Kambosos is a fight I would like. He is the new champion, and he had a great performance against Lopez. But Commey deserves my full attention, and that is the task I am focused on now.

“My goals keep me motivated, one of which is to become undisputed champion. Commey is one of the division’s most dangerous fighters, and he is the one standing in my way.”

Lomachenko vs. Commey headlines a stacked quadruple-header airing after the Heisman Trophy Ceremony on ESPN & ESPN Deportes (simulcast on ESPN+) at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Heavyweight knockout artist Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (10-0, 10 KOs) returns in an eight-rounder against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Teslenko (17-1, 13 KOs), recent U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (3-0, 2 KOs) takes on Mexican veteran Jose Zaragoza (8-3-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round lightweight tilt, and middleweight Nico Ali Walsh (2-0, 2 KOs) opens the telecast in a four-rounder versus Reyes Sanchez (6-0, 2 KOs).

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with DiBella Entertainment, tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com or MSG.com.

In order to attend the event, all guests age 12 and older are required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination (this means having at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine prior to attending). MSG’s comprehensive COVID-19 guidelines, including those regarding children under 12, can be found at https://www.msg.com/madison-square-garden/faqs.