WBSS semi-finals: Prograis vs. Relikh & Donaire vs. Tete on April 27

WBSS USA Doubleheader Spectacular: Prograis-Relikh & Donaire-Tete Semi-Finals set for April 27.





Regis Prograis & Kiryl Relikh and Nonito Donaire & Zolani Tete continue their quest for the Ali Trophy on April 27 in the USA, with a venue currently being finalised

“We cannot wait to get started with our Season 2 semi-finals and we will announce the venue along with ticket sales in the coming days,” said Kalle Sauerland, Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer.

“All four boxers involved in this spectacular doubleheader impressed in their quarter-finals and these champions will leave it all in the ring to get to the final. Fireworks, guaranteed!”





The sensational doubleheader opens the semi-final stage of the World Boxing Super Series and what a night in place for the fans in the U.S. and around the world:

USA’s Regis Prograis (23-0, 19 KOs) vs Belarus’ Kiryl Relikh (23-2, 19 KOs), a semi-final in the 140lb division and American-Philippine Nonito Donaire (39-5, 25 KOs) vs South Africa’s Zolani Tete (28-3, 21 KOs), a semi-final in the 118lb edition of the tournament.

Prograis-Relikh:

Relikh defeated Russia’s Eduard Troyanovsky by a unanimous decision, with all judges scoring it 115-113 in favour of ‘Mad Bee’, to reach the semi-final, while tournament No. 1 seed Prograis advanced in more dominant fashion, also via a unanimous decision, over England’s Terry Flanagan. The judges had it 119-108, 118-109, 117-110 for ‘Rougarou’.

“First off I’m just excited to continue with the tournament,” said Prograis. “It’s the best fighting the best. That’s what boxing should be about. I know Relikh is a tough and strong fighter and I never look over an opponent but I have no doubt in my mind that I will win.”

“I’m looking very much to the semi-final and the quest for the Ali Trophy,” said Relikh. “When I fight the fans will get the money’s worth. I predict just like all of my fights a win for me.”

Donaire-Tete:

Tete outpointed Russia’s Mikhail Aloyan with scores of 114-110, 114-111 and 114-111 for the ‘Last Born’, when he booked his place in the semi-final. Donaire ‘The Filipino Flash’ won his quarter-final as Northern Ireland’s and No. 1 seed Ryan Burnett was forced to retire from the fight after four rounds of action due to a lower back injury.

“WBSS has set up such a great opportunity for me to achieve what I’ve always wanted and that’s to be Undisputed Champion,” said Donaire. “Since the last fight, I took just a couple weeks off and came right back to the gym. Tete is a formidable opponent and we have been preparing since the last fight. I’m even more excited with it being in the U.S. and won’t waste the opportunity to show the crowd what we’ve been working on.”

“Nonito Donaire is a true champion and has had a lot success against my fellow countryman like Moruti Mthalane and Jeffrey Mathebula in the past, but that stops here,” said Tete. “I respect Nonito, but I have a lot of faith in my own boxing ability and I will come out victorious when we fight.”

Tickets for the hotly-anticipated semi-finals on April 27 will soon go on sale. Fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch the Ali Trophy semi-finals LIVE, exclusively on DAZN.

Fans are encouraged to sign-up for Ticket Alerts to receive an email reminder when tickets can be purchased.

The Super-Lightweight Tournament story so far.

The Bantamweight Tournament story so far.

WBSS Season 2 Semi-Finals:

Bantamweight

Nonito Donaire vs Zolani Tete – 27 April, USA

Naoya Inoue vs Emmanuel Rodriguez – 18 May, SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

Super-Lightweight

Regis Prograis vs Kiryl Relikh – 27 April, USA

Josh Taylor vs Ivan Baranchyk – 18 May, SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

Cruiserweight

Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki – 15 June, Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia