Plant vs. Resendiz, Charlo vs. LaManna on May 31st Event in Vegas

Caleb Plant vs. Jose Armando Resendiz will headline, while Jermell Charlo faces Thomas LaManna as the chief support on the planned card for next month on My 31st in Las Vegas.

These fighters are to set up a business-level fight between Plant and Jermall for the falls. That’s basically what it would be because neither of these guys can defeat unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez or some of the top contenders in the division. Plant and Jermal are two aging fighters resting on their past accomplishments from many years ago.

PPV Mismatches

Fans on social media are roasting the Plant-Resendiz and Charlo-LaManna fights, viewing them both as pure 100% trash, unworthy of being PPV. The card hasn’t been made official yet, but it will surely be on pay-per-view with a price tag hovering near $80.

For two mismatches, it’s bad for the sport because it can’t keep growing when you have two aging fighters who are going nowhere fighting on PPV against ham & eggers for 80 smackers.

Mike Coppinger of The Ring reports that the Plant and Jermall will meet “in the fall” if they’re both victorious in their fights on May 31st.

Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) is an old fossil at this point, turning 35 next month on May 19th, with only ONE fight in the last four years since 2021. That was against Jose Benavidez Jr. in 2023.

Plant’s Limited Record

It’s unknown why Plant feels he needs to fight bottom-level fighters like Resendiz, but it is very telling about him. The former IBF super middleweight champion Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) does a lot of bold talk but he’s only fought two good opponents during his 11-year career, David Benavidez and Canelo Alvarez. He lost badly to both of those guys.

Plant’s best career win, a 12-round unanimous decision, came against Jose Uzcategui in 2019. That’s the guy Plant beat to capture the IBF super middleweight title. Much of the shine from ‘Sweethands’ Plant’s win over Uzcategui came off after this fighter lost to Lionell Thompson and Vladimir Shishkin. Those two did just as good a job of defeating Uzcategui.

#15 WBA, Jose Armando Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) was knocked out in the eighth round by Elijah Garcia on September 30th, 2023. His other defeat came against Marco Hernandez. All of Resendiz’s wins have come against second-tier fighters.