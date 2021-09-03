Oscar De La Hoya Tests Positive For COVID, Out Of Belfort Fight – Holyfield Offers To Step In

In bad news, it has been reported, by TMZ Sports, how Oscar De La Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19, and will not be able to go ahead with his September 11 comeback fight with Vitor Belfort. De La Hoya, who looks to be in great shape, having clearly been training hard for his controversial comeback fight (his first fight since 2008) and he is sure to be incredibly upset and disappointed over what has happened. Unfortunately, De La Hoya is the latest big-name fighter to go down with the coronavirus.

Obviously, the main concern is De La Hoya’s health and we all hope the 48-year-old makes a full and speedy recovery. According to Coppinger’s source, Evander Holyfield, who is ten years older than De La Hoya, has offered to step in and face Belfort. And if The California Commission will not approve Holyfield (again, he is almost 60 and Evander has been out of the ring for over ten years), the fight could be moved to another state.

We will all have to wait and see what happens. It’s not clear what De La Hoya will do once he has made a full recovery, as we are positive he will do. Will Oscar go ahead with his comeback, but against a different opponent? Or will De La Hoya fight Belfort, or Holyfield if Evander fights and defeats Belfort! The mind boggles, it really does.

However, it could be that this is one big blessing in disguise for De La Hoya. Plenty of people raised their eyebrows when the former multi-weight champ announced he would be returning to the ring, worried as these people were/are about Oscar’s health. Maybe now, De La Hoya will scrap the idea of coming back when almost 50 years of age.

But again, right now the only thing is De La Hoya’s wellbeing. Let’s all pull for De La Hoya to get back to full fitness as soon as he possibly can.