Errol Spence vs. Yordenis Ugas Showtime Press Quotes

“I want to be the undisputed welterweight champion of the world. This is another step toward that goal. I’ve been the shot caller. I’m the big fish at 147.” – Spence

“I’m going to give the fans more than 100 percent of what I can give and I can promise you it’s going to be something you don’t want to miss,” – Ugas

WBC and IBF world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBA world champion Yordenis Ugas faced off for the first time Wednesday at a press conference to discuss their welterweight title unification clash that headlines a SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, April 16 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Spence vs. Ugas will be just the 12th unification fight in the rich history of the welterweight division and will see Spence fighting in front of his hometown crowd looking to add a third welterweight title and boost his standing as the world’s top welterweight. Fresh off of an upset victory over legendary eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao, Ugas will seek another upset victory as he hopes to continue his remarkable run through the division that has seen him win 12 of his last 13 fights since 2016.

Here is what the press conference participants, which included Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones, had to say Wednesday from AT&T Stadium:

ERROL SPENCE JR.

“I can guarantee fireworks on April 16. Ugas is going to give it his all, just like I will. I’m going to put on another great performance in front of my hometown crowd. It’s ‘Man Down’ and it’s ‘Strap Season’. I’m the guy everyone is talking about. The motivation I get from my family and friends allows me to push through everything I’ve gone through.

“I want to thank Jerry Jones and the Cowboys for bringing me back and realizing my skills and my potential. We’re going to sell this stadium out and make this a great night. I’m going to put on a great show in front of my fans, my family, and the whole Cowboys organization.

“I also have to thank Ugas for agreeing to take this fight with me. He’s a tough competitor who comes to fight. I thought he beat Shawn Porter in 2019 and then he beat Pacquiao with an arm injury. He’s a great warrior, but I believe that it’s my time to show the world that I’m here to win another belt.

“At the end of the day, I want to be the undisputed welterweight champion of the world. This is another step toward that goal. I’ve been the shot caller. I’m the big fish at 147.”

“My eye has been good. Sparring has been great and I’ve been looking good. I’ve taken some hits and my eye feels great. I haven’t been in the ring in a year and a half, but I’ve been focused and in the gym training every day.

“I feel very sharp right now. In my last couple of fights I was really only able to train for about two months. But I’ve been in the gym for the last six months getting ready for this.

“I started my career on SHOWTIME. I had my pro debut and won my first world title on SHOWTIME. This is a reunion of sorts and I’m excited to be back.

“This is going to be a great fight. Ugas always come to compete. With all respect to Pacquiao, I’m away different fighter than Pacquiao and at this point, I’m a better fighter. Ugas is a real warrior, but I’m hungry too. I’m not letting this opportunity pass by me.

“I’ve been feeling strong. The nutritionist that I added for this camp has been the missing ingredient. I was struggling to make weight and I think that’s the reason that I haven’t gotten a stoppage in my last few fights. This is the first camp in a while that I haven’t put the sauna suit on. It’s been a breath of fresh air. I’m really having fun in this training camp.

“It feels good to be back. It’s a blessing to be in this position. Most people take life for granted until they’re given a second chance, and I’ve been given a second chance in life and a third chance in boxing.”

YORDENIS UGAS

“I’m so excited for this fight. I have nothing but respect for Errol Spence Jr., for his team and his trainer. What you are going to see on April 16 is two of the three best welterweights in the world face-to-face and ready to give a great show for the fans. This is not just going to be a fight between two of the best welterweights in the world, but a fight between two of the best trainers in the world too. They are going to go head-to-head and show their prowess as well.

“I’ve fought since I was six years old. I have overcome any and all challenges. I was ready for Pacquiao and I’m going to be ready for Spence. Like I said before, I’m so excited for this fight to be able to show people what I’m worth. I can promise you that I’m going to be ready on April 16 to show what I’m worth.

“I’m a warrior. I’m someone who is committed to his family, to his community, to his team. I’m going to give the fans more than 100 percent of what I can give and I can promise you it’s going to be something you don’t want to miss.

“I not only accepted this fight, but I also pushed for this fight. Because I want to fight the best. Here we are, two of the best welterweights in the world. I want the biggest challenges. I’m here and I’m ready to prove that everything I’ve done so far wasn’t a fluke at all.

“You know how long I’ve been calling for this fight and how long I’ve wanted this fight? Four years. I have wanted this for so long. Spence is one of the best in the world and I’m so glad that I get to face him as I’ve wanted for the past four years.

“Whoever wins this fight is going to be the king of this division and the one that calls the shots from now on.

“I’ve been waiting for the best Spence to reappear for two years now. I was well aware that he had to overcome a terrible accident. After that, the surgery on his eye was nothing. I knew he could overcome that.

“It’s been a long, hard road. I had to go through a lot to get to where I am today. The Pacquiao fight helped me get to where I am today but make no mistake, I made it here because of my hard work, my resilience and my skills. I’m ready to prove that once again at the AT&T Stadium.”

JERRY JONES, Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager

“I flew in here today from Indianapolis because our coaches and scouts are up there to look at the best players coming from college at the NFL Combine. The kinds of characteristics that we’re looking for in those players, are the kinds of things that everyone can see in the two fighters that I’m standing between today.

“It is a pleasure to be here this morning standing between these two great fighters. These men have proven beyond any doubt how much they will compete and how much they will fight to reach their goals. After meeting them and watching them, it doesn’t take me long to understand why they fight.

“We’re so proud of Errol, who’s from right here in Desoto. He brings the crowd with him every time he competes. In addition, the Cowboys also have a fantastic Mexican fanbase who love this sport. That gives me all the reasons in the world to be here today and all the reasons for the Cowboys to host this fight. These fighters have earned this right to be declared a champion and everyone is going to know what’s at stake in that ring on April 16.

“In boxing, you don’t have to worry about a center or a guard or a quarterback letting you down, because you can only rely on yourself in the ring. To me, that’s what’s so wonderful about the sport. You don’t have to use your imagination to talk about what’s at stake in this fight and I believe that April 16 will be on par with the other great fights we’ve had here.”

DERRICK JAMES, Spence’s Trainer

“Fighters get better when they fight great opponents. You’re going to see the best of Errol Spence Jr. on April 16, because Ugas is going to bring it out of him.

“Errol is looking phenomenal in the gym and he’s only getting better. We’re really looking forward to the challenge that Ugas is going to present.

“Yordenis Ugas deserves this fight. He’s proven it from his journey defecting to the U.S., to him coming back to the sport as a late replacement opponent and then fighting all the way back to become champion. The night he fought Pacquiao, I told Ugas that the stage was set for him and that he should go make the best of it. That’s exactly what he did and now we’re here.”

ISMAEL SALAS, Ugas’ Trainer

“It’s been a long time, over six years, of hard work with Yordenis Ugas. Finally, we get what we’ve been working for. This is the top fight in the welterweight division.

We respect Errol Spence for his achievements but remember that Yordenis Ugas always comes in as the underdog. And I love to be the underdog as well.

“On April 16, we will make a statement because Ugas deserves to get what he’s been working for. This will be a historic night, and history will be made by Yordenis Ugas.”

STEPHEN ESPINOZA, President, SHOWTIME Sports®

“The welterweight division has always been boxing’s glamour division. Sugar Ray Robinson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather. This is a three-belt unification fight and exactly the kind of fight that SHOWTIME has become known for. The best against the best. The most competitive matchups.

“Putting aside the quality of this matchup and the importance of this fight, this Spence vs. Ugas features two of boxing’s best ambassadors. These are two elite athletes who represent the best of the sport through their sportsmanship, their integrity, and their respect. It’s often said that boxing is a metaphor for life. We’re all fighting for something, personally or professionally. We all have our battles. But that’s not a metaphor for these two men. They have each battled almost unimaginable adversity inside and outside the ring and the way they’ve done so is a credit to boxing.

“Errol Spence Jr. has fought on SHOWTIME seven times. We’re proud that some of his most important fights have been on SHOWTIME. His pro debut in 2012, his first title victory in 2017 against Kell Brook in Sheffield, the first time he fought at a Dallas Cowboys venue against Carlos Ocampo in 2018. Today, Errol is the best fighter in the welterweight division and one of the best two or three fighters in the world.

“Yordenis Ugas became known as a fighter who takes tough fights on short notice and doesn’t often get the benefit of the doubt. But all that changed last August when Yordenis got the call to fight Manny Pacquiao on ten days’ notice. This time there was no hard luck. This time, Ugas put it all together, coming out with a decisive win over the legendary future Hall of Famer. Today, Yordenis is a lot of things. A world champion. A father to a son with autism. A role model and a champion to the people of Cuba. An accomplished world champion with humility born out of experience and adversity. A father, a role model and an elite boxer. That is Yordenis Ugas. That is Errol Spence. Now, these two athletes are on the doorstep of history.

“SHOWTIME is without a doubt the industry leader in the sport of boxing. We’ve been the home of bigtime boxing for 35 years – longer than anyone else in the sport. The biggest stars, the best matchups, the most memorable fights – they’ve been on SHOWTIME. Hagler and Hearns, Tyson-Holyfield, Chavez, Canelo and Mayweather, they’ve all made their names on SHOWTIME. We couldn’t be more excited to be the broadcaster for this event. We promise to deliver the type of unparalleled world-class production that SHOWTIME is known for and that this world-class event and venue deserves.”

TOM BROWN, President of TGB Promotions

“This is one of the most intriguing fights of the year and a fight that will determine who is the best welterweight in the world.

“It is a privilege to be here at the home of the best professional franchise in sports. The saying here is that ‘everything is bigger in Texas’ and that certainly applies to this fight. The Jones family and the Cowboys have a rich tradition of bringing the biggest fights to Texas. When Errol fought in Frisco, Texas I immediately talked with Jerry about bringing Errol here to AT&T Stadium. Jerry told me that you have to bring me something worthy of this stadium and I believe we’ve done that with each fight we’ve brought here.

“This is an absolute mega fight. This is a sensational matchup in boxing’s hottest division, with two world champions squaring off to unify titles.”