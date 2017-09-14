Parker vs Fury on PPV in U.S on 9/23

A pair of undefeated heavyweights will face-off on Saturday afternoon, September 23, as World Boxing Organization (WBO) Heavyweight World Champion Joseph Parker takes on WBO No. 1 contender Hughie Fury, airing on Pay Per View in the United States, starting at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT, live from Manchester Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom. “Parker vs. Fury”, promoted by Hennessy Sports, is presented in the United States by Integrated Sports Media and Protocol Sports Marketing, Ltd., in conjunction with an internet-based YouTube PPV that is available at www.youtube.com/parkerfury..

Integrated Sports Media will distribute “Parker vs. Fury” live in the United States on cable and satellite PPV via iN Demand, Vubiquity, and DISH for a suggested retail price of only $24.95.





Outside of North America, “Parker vs. Fury” is being distributed to broadcasters worldwide by leading boxing television rights distribution firm, Protocol Sports Marketing Ltd.

“The Heavyweight Championship of the World is still the biggest priize in sport and it can capture the imagination of the public like no other sport,” promoter Mick Hennessy said. “In my career as a promoter, this is right up there and very personal to me, and we look forward to delivering a fantastic event for the fans.”

Parker (23-0, 18 KOs) and Fury (20-0, 10 KOs) have a combined record of a prefect 43-0 with 28 knockouts. Parker succeeded Fury’s unbeaten cousin, Tyson Fury, who vacated the WBO heavyweight title in 2016.

The 25-year-old Parker, fighting out of New Zealand by way of Las Vegas, captured the vacant WBO heavyweight title in 2016, taking a 12-round majority decision from previously undefeated Andy Ruiz, Jr. (29-0) in New Zealand. Parker, who stands 6′ 4″, made his first world title defense this past May in New Zealand, winning a 12-round unanimous decision over Razvan Cojanu (16-2).





Parker’s other notable victims include Frans Botha, Brian Minto, Sherman Williams, Jason Pettaway, Kali Meehan, Carlos Takam and Alexander Dimitrenko.

“I’m excited that the next defense of my WBO World title will be in England because it is now the home of heavyweight boxing and I need to be fighting there regularly,” Parker remarked. “Fighting away from home holds no fears for me. I will arrive having previously fought on the undercard of a Wladimir Klitschko world title fight in Germany, also twice in America. I believe that with so many Kiwis and Samoans living in the UK, I may even have more supporters in the crowd on fight night than Hughie Fury.”

Fury has fully recovered from the back injury that postponed the original May 6 date for him to challenge Parker to Sept. 23 in Manchester.

In 2012, Fury became the first British super heavyweight to capture a gold medal at the World Youth Amateur Boxing Championships and he hasn’t missed a beat as a professional since making his pro debut in 2013.

The 6′ 6″ Fury, who celebrates his 23rd birthday on Sept. 18, will be fighting at home in Manchester. Last year in his two most recent fights, both in London, Fury won a 10-round unanimous decision against former U.S. amateur standout Dominick Guinn (35-10-1), as well as a seven-round technical decision over Fred Kassi (18-4-1).

“I’ve waited so long for this chance and my team have worked very hard to get me this fight,” Fury commented. “I’d like to thank everyone involved. I’m going to shock the world and prove all my doubters wrong and what better place to do it than in my home city of Manchester. Parker is a good fighter and I’ve no doubt we’ll both bring our A-game on fight night. I can’t wait to be crowned world champion.

“Parker is the biggest challenge of my life and he will bring the very best out of me, but I aim to deliver a knockout performance. I’ve prepared like never-before for this fight and pushed myself to the limits and beyond. There’s no way Parker is leaving Manchester with that World title. I will do everything to make sure that belt stays here with me.”

Also airing live is the 12-round vacant WBO Intercontinental super welterweight title fight between hometown hero Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly (21-2, 9 KOs) and Stilliyan “Still Kill” Kostov (21-7, 16 KOs), of Bulgaria.

All and/or highlights of additional PPV fights will air pending time restraints.

Fights and fighters subject to change.

BBC Radio 5 Live Secure Radio Rights To Broadcast Parker V Fury

Hennessy Sports is delighted to announce that BBC Radio 5 Live has acquired the exclusive live radio rights for the WBO World Heavyweight Championship title fight between Joe Parker and Hughie Fury.

Parker, the undefeated WBO World Champion from New Zealand, makes the second defence of his title against Fury, the unbeaten and WBO mandatory challenger, at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 23rd September.

Promoter Mick Hennessy said: “I’m thrilled that BBC Radio 5 Live has secured the radio rights to the WBO World Heavyweight Championship between Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury, and will be broadcasting live from ringside at the Manchester Arena.

“Their expert commentary team and experienced producers will provide excellent coverage for the listeners, and their passion, unique sound and style will deliver an unforgettable presentation in what will be a thrilling night of action.”

“This is by far the best heavyweight world title fight in the division right now between two young, undefeated and world class fighters, a champion and challenger who will put it all on the line in a real 50/50 fight and it doesn’t get any better than that,”

Ben Gallop, Head Radio and Digital for BBC Sport, said: “I am delighted that BBC Radio 5 Live will be broadcasting live radio commentary of Parker v Fury later this month. This WBO World Heavyweight Championship title fight is an exciting proposition and 5 Live’s exclusive blow-by-blow commentary will ensure fans won’t miss a moment of the action.”

Parker v Fury, Saturday 23rd September, BBC Radio 5 Live