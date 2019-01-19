Manny Pacquiao Vs. Adrien Broner Final Weights, Quotes & Photos

WBA WELTERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP – 12 Rounds

Manny Pacquiao – 146 lbs.

Adrien Broner – 146 ½ lbs.

Referee: Russell Mora (Las Vegas); Judges: Tim Cheatham (Las Vegas), Dave Moretti (Las Vegas), Glenn Feldman (Connecticut).





WBA INTERIM LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP – 12 Rounds

Badou Jack – 175 lbs.

Marcus Browne – 175 lbs.

Referee Tony Weeks (Las Vegas); Judges: Eric Cheek (Reno), Max DeLuca (Calif.), Don Trella (Connecticut)

WBC BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP – 12 Rounds

Rau’shee Warren – 116 ½ lbs.

Nordine Oubaali – 118 lbs.

Referee: Vic Drakulich (Reno); Judges: Ricardo Ocasio (Las Vegas), Julie Lederman (New York), Steven Weisfeld (New Jersey)

FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT – 10 Rounds

Hugo Ruiz – 125 lbs.

Alberto Guevara – 126 lbs.

Referee: Jay Nady (Las Vegas); Judges: Adalaide Byrd (Las Vegas), Robert Hoyle (Las Vegas), Glenn Trowbridge (Las Vegas)

Note: Alberto Guevara replaces Jhack Tepora, who failed to make weight

Hugo Ruiz will now fight former two-time world title challenger Alberto Guevara (27-3, 12 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight match in the opening bout of Saturday’s SHOWTIME PPV telecast. Guevara replaces Jhack Tepora, who missed weight during Friday’s official weigh-in from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The 28-year-old Guevara, of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico, has won nine of his last 10 bouts and has recorded knockouts in each of his past three fights. Guevara weighed in at the featherweight limit of 126 pounds.

FLASH QUOTES

Manny Pacquiao

“Age is just a number. It doesn’t matter that I’m 40 years old. I still feel young. Tomorrow I have something to prove – that at the age of 40, I can still give my best. It’s my legacy to give a good fight and to accomplish all this and especially at the age of 40. I have to prove something that Manny Pacquiao is still there.”

“Having Freddie [Roach] back has helped a lot. I’m happy that the team is united. We’re so happy and satisfied with the results of this training camp.

Adrien Broner

“This is a hell of an opportunity. I’m not just doing this for me, I’m doing this for the hood. After I win tomorrow night, I’ll be a legend overnight. I just have to do me. You’ll see tomorrow night.”

Marcus Browne

“He’s acting like he’s tough, but he isn’t. It’s business. He knows what time it is.”

Badou Jack

“He’s a good fighter. I respect everybody that steps in the boxing ring, but I’m going to show him what level I’m on. He’s never been on this level. He’ll see tomorrow.”

Pacquiao, 40, is coming off a vintage performance in Malaysia in July where he stopped Argentine slugger and world champion Lucas Matthysse inside seven rounds to regain the welterweight title for a fourth time. Broner, one of the most talented fighters in boxing, is aiming for his second stint as 147-pound champion. If victorious, Broner also will add a career-defining win against a first-ballot Hall of Famer to his already stellar resume.

A three-time Fighter of the Year and the Boxing Writers Association of America’s reigning Fighter of the Decade, Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs), who hails from Sarangani Province in the Philippines, is the only sitting Congressman and Senator to win a world title. Pacquiao’s boxing resume features victories over at least seven current and future Hall of Famers, including Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Miguel Cotto, Shane Mosley, and Juan Manuel Marquez.

Cincinnati’s Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs) is a former four-division world title holder and one of boxing’s most popular and colorful personalities. The brash and outspoken 29-year-old has faced some of boxing’s best en route to winning titles at 130, 135, 140 and 147 pounds, including Mikey Garcia, Paulie Malignaggi and Shawn Porter. Broner, who will face his 10th world champion in Pacquiao, scored a draw in his last fight in April on SHOWTIME against former two-division world champion Jessie Vargas.

“Boxing fans have been eagerly awaiting Pacquiao’s return to a U.S. boxing ring and we are proud to partner with SHOWTIME PPV, to bring it to local cinemas,” said Ray Nutt, Fathom Events CEO. “Fight fans won’t want to miss this match-up of two of boxing’s biggest stars – live and larger-than-life on the big screen.”