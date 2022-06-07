Oscar De La Hoya wants Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia in November on PPV

Oscar De La Hoya says he’s ready to put a deal together for his fighter Ryan Garcia to face Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis this November in a dual network clash on DAZN & Showtime.

Unfortunately, it’s a bit early for De La Hoya to be trying to negotiate a deal between Ryan and Tank. Ryan is fighting Javier Fortuna on July 16th on DAZN, and that’s not a sure thing win for the 23-year-old Garcia.

Oscar’s idea is for the fight to have a 50-50 split and perhaps 10% held back in an escrow account to go to the winner.

De La Hoya wants Tank’s management to contact him so they can put a deal together for Ryan (22-0, 18 KOs) to face the popular WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Davis (27-0, 25 KOs).

“The more fighters wait for Ryan Garcia to get more experience, to get his man strength, the tougher it’s going to be for them inside the ring,” said Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya to Fighthype.

“Ryan Garcia is only getting stronger and faster and better. So these fights, if you want to think you have an easy time with Ryan Garcia, then let’s sign the contract and make this fight happen for November,” continued De La Hoya about his desire to match Tank Davis against Ryan Garcia next.

Ryan didn’t look good in his last fight against fringe contender Emmanuel Tagoe on April 9th. If that performance from Ryan is indicative of where he’s at in terms of his talent, he might not get past Fortuna.

“There’s a plus with Gervonta Davis being a free agent,” said De La Hoya. “Either call me or if you’re with Mayweather, Mayweather, I’d be more than happy to get on the phone with you.

“I believe this fight here [Tank vs. Ryan Garcia] is a 50-50 fight,” said De La Hoya about him wanting a 50-50 even purse split for the Tank-Garcia match.

“If you don’t believe it’s a 50-50 fight, then let’s put 10% in an escrow account and the winner takes all. It’s as easy as that. It’s a major, major fight. You’ll make the most you’ve ever made.

“If not, then continue fighting the Rolly’s of the world, and Ryan Garcia will continue to climb the ladder and get better, get stronger, fight the Devin Haney’s, fight the Teofimo Lopez’s and hopefully fight the [Isaac] Cruz’s of the world, and we’re going to continue with our path.

“I believe with all the hype and the presence they have on social media, and with the two powerhouses in boxing, DAZN & Showtime, with Mayweather being Tank Davis’ promoter and me being Ryan Garcia’s promoter, think about the tour we could do across the nation to get the world hyped up about this fight. This is a major, major event,” said De La Hoya.