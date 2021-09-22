De La Hoya reacts to Canelo brawl, impressed with Plant’s left hook

Oscar De La Hoya was pleased with seeing the brawl on Tuesday at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant kick-off press conference in Los Angeles. De La Hoya says the left hook that IBF super middleweight champion Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) threw at Canelo was 100% real and not a fake one.

Plant was furious at Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) after being shoved by him during their face-off. Canelo couldn’t handle the trash-talking from Plant, who had him worked up mentally to the point where he exploded.

After Canelo shoved Plant, the talented Tennessean came back with a lightning-fast left hook to the jaw of the Mexican star.

That speed and the perfect form that Plant used in throwing that hook had knockout written all over it. Canelo was lucky that Plant didn’t lean into the shot the way he usually does.

Watching the form Plant used on that left hook, it was beautiful. Canelo might not last long on November 6th if Plant hits him with many left hook shots.

De La Hoya was pleased with seeing the Canelo-Plant brawl

“I thought it was great; it’s going to be a great fight. I can’t wait to see it,” said Oscar De La Hoya on social media in reacting to the Canelo brawl on Tuesday with Caleb Plant.

“Definitely real; that left hook that Caleb threw and dodged from was real,” said De La Hoya. “It was absolutely real.”

After Plant threw the left hook, Canelo came back with a short right hand that hit him on the side of his right cheek, knocking his sunglasses into his facing, causing a small cut. At that point, the fighters were separated.

When Canelo saw that Plant was bleeding, he looked as static as he was when he fractured the orbital bone of his last opponent Billy Joe Saunders last May. However, in this case, it was just a tiny abrasion that Plant had suffered.

It was good stuff today at the press conference. Hopefully, we don’t see any more punches thrown at the remaining press conferences and weigh-in for the Canelo vs. Plant fight because we can’t afford to have the fighters getting injured as we saw today.

Canelo, 5’8″, has got his work cut out for him in dealing with the size, speed, and technical ability of the 6’1″ Plant. When the fighters stood next to each other during the face-off, Canelo looked like he was from a smaller weight division and didn’t belong next to Plant.