Oscar De La Hoya: ‘Jaime Munguia called out Canelo; he’ll be WORLD champion this year’

Oscar De La Hoya is excited at what he saw from Jaime Munguia (35-0, 28 KOs) with his 11th round technical knockout win over war-horse Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (30-4, 21 KOs) last Saturday night in his debut. The fight took place at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It was streamed LIVE on DAZN.





Munguia, only 23, struggled early on, but then came on to wear down the 35-year-old O’Sullivan with heavy shots in the later rounds before dropping him in the 11th.

O’Sullivan fought his heart out against Munguia

The fight was stopped after O’Sullivan’s corner threw in the towel. O’Sullivan’s corner wanted him to go out on his shield, and he did exactly that in fighting hard until the bitter end. Even in a losing effort, O’Sullivan fought well, and showed a ton of courage and toughness with the way he kept coming back when it appeared he was on his way out of the fight.

After the fight, Golden Boy Promotions CEO De La Hoya said that Munguia will be a world champion in 2020. De La Hoya didn’t which world title the 23-year0old Munguia will win, but he did gleefully mention that Jaime called out Canelo Alvarez after the fight. The home viewers saw for themselves Munguia calling out Canelo, Gennadiy Golovkin and the Charlo brothers after the fight.





The way that De La Hoya mentioned Munguia calling out Canelo, it seemed pretty clear that’s a fight that he’ll be looking to make in September 2020. That would be bad news for Golovkin, since he’s hoping to fight Cnaelo in 2020.

It would mean that he would need to wait until 2021 to have a chance to fight him in a trilogy match. GGG will be 38-years-old in 2021. Granted, Golovkin is a young 38, but that’s still old for a fighter that would be going up against a 30-year-old Canelo.

De La Hoya: Munguia will be world champion this year

“Love it. That’s exactly what he needed, and that’s exactly what he had to do,” said De La Hoya to Fighthype on Jaime Munguia’s win over O’Sullivan last Saturday night. “160 pounds is a stacked division and he’s going to be world champion this year. He needs the right fights, the exciting fights that people want to see. As you heard, he called out Canelo so,” said De La Hoya.





If Munguia is going to capture a world title in 2020, he’ll need to do it against one of these champions at 160:

Canelo Alvarez – WBA ‘Super World’

Ryota Murata – WBA ‘World’

Demetrius Andrade – WBO

Gennadiy Golovkin – IBF

Munguia wants Canelo, GGG and Charlo brothers

“I would like to fight the best of this division: Canelo, Golovkin, or the Charlos. I know they have more experience, but I look forward to those fights.