Sergio Mora Previews Beterbiev vs. Bivol

Commentator Sergio Mora views the October 12th light heavyweight contest between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev as a classic boxer vs. the puncher type of fight.

Mora feels that WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) has the advantage in ring IQ, jab, and footwork. He’s siding with him to defeat IBF, WBC, and WBO champion Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) in their headliner at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Mora thinks that it would be better for the sport if Beterbiev wins, as he’s more marketable and entertaining to watch. It would set up an exciting clash between him and David Benavidez.

Mora said Beterbiev-Benavidez would be like Marvin Hagler vs. Tommy Hearns, part 2. If Bivol were the one fighting Benavidez, it would be boxer vs. puncher and far less appealing for fans to watch.

“Between a power puncher and a guy with footwork and real IQ and a jab, I’m always going to favor the latter. Believe it or not, I’m going to go with Dmitry Bivol in this one,” said Sergio Mora to the Sean Zittel YouTube channel, picking Dmitry Bivol to defeat Artur Beterbiev.

Mora may not have watched many of Beterbiev’s fights, but he has a great jab, too. He prefers to use it to see up his power shots rather than focus on winning a fight with that as his main tool.

“Sadly, we are because when I watch Beterbiev, I think, ‘Wait a minute. This guy had an amateur career.’ His footwork gets overshadowed by his power. His technique gets overshadowed by the power. So, he has all that,” said Mora.

Regarding amateur experience, the two-time Olympian Beterbiev has done more than Bivol and fought better opposition. Bivol didn’t fight in the Olympics. Beterbiev doesn’t focus on using the in and out style that Bivol does because his goal is to entertain the fans. He has better power than Bivol, and he’s not afraid to get hit.

“He doesn’t smother his punches. He was fighting and giving Usyk trouble. He dropped him,” said Mora. “No one drops Usyk, a master boxer. So, we’re not giving Beterbiev enough credit for doing that. So, it’s going to be a hell of a fight, man.”

Many felt that Beterbiev was robbed in the 2012 Olympics in his match against Usyk, in which he hurt him and got the better of two of three rounds. Usyk was the darling of the Olympics and was given a gold medal that many felt he didn’t deserve.

“If you remember Joe Smith. He hurt Bivol,” said Mora. “He was getting schooled in boxing, but then he caught him with that overhand right and almost ended the night. It was the ninth or tenth round against Bivol. With power, you’ve got that magic eraser, and you can never rest for 36 minutes. ”

It’s important for Bivol not to take it easy during the fight becaue Beterbiev is going to be on the attack the entire contest. It’s going to be a full 36 minutes of pressure by Beterbiev, and Bivol may not last long in that kind of fight. His chin is not better than past Beterbiev knockout victims, Anthony Yarde and Callum Smith. Those guys had never been hurt before like Bivol has, yet they couldn’t stand up to Beterbiev’s power.

“I’m in the position where the best man wins. I’m not going to pick sides. Here’s the thing. I wouldn’t mind seeing Beterbiev win. He’s more profitable. He’s more marketable. I think worldwide, people love power, and he’s in his late 30s already. Time is not on his side,” Mora said about Beterbiev.

“So, if he wins this big fight, he’s going to cash out on another big fight, and if anybody deserves it, it’s Beterbiev. That would be the war, Hagler-Hearns part 2 type of fight,” said Mora about a fight between Beterbiev and David Benavidez. “Absolutely. A lot of fights lined up for Artur Beterbiev, and may the best man win,” said Mora.