Oscar De La Hoya says Canelo’s next fight will be against GGG in September; unless…

Golden Boy head Oscar De La Hoya is as insistent as ever that his star fighter Canelo Alvarez will indeed stick to the agreement and give fights fans everywhere the mega-fight match-up they want in September, against middleweight king Gennady Golovkin. However, in speaking with The Houston Chronicle yesterday, De La Hoya inserted a caveat:





If Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. either beats Canelo on May 6 (possible), or if the fight is so great the fans demand a second instalment (a strong possibility) the fight we’ve all been waiting for might not happen – at least not in September. De La Hoya says that the plan right now is for Alvarez to get it on with GGG in his next fight after the Chavez “Battle of Mexico,” but that plans could be changed as a result of the May clash.

“I’ve said all along that Canelo will fight GGG in September,” De La Hoya said. “We can’t make the Golovkin fight yet, because we have to fight this fight first. But, I’ll say it again: the only way Canelo doesn’t fight GGG in September is if he loses this fight or if this fight is so exciting that the fans demand a rematch. It’s the fight the fans want, and it’s the fight we want.”

So, could the May 6 bout derail the September showdown? Most expect a good fight between the two Mexican stars who will fight at an agreed catchweight of 164.5 pounds; with some fans thinking that maybe we will get a great fight. If we do see a classic in May, will fight fans forget, temporarily at least, about a Canelo-GGG fight and demand, as De La Hoya suggests could be the case, a second fight between the two?

If Chavez actually scores the upset, maybe it will be he who heads into a massive fight with GGG. Either way, we can take Oscar at his word: it’s GGG next for Canelo if he beats Chavez. Unless, that is, we are treated to an epic on May 6! Whichever scenario unfolds, fans can look forward to some thrilling action.