Haye vs. Bellew live on TalkTalk TV

Viewers can take in the action from the comfort of their own home via Sky Sports Box Office on TalkTalk TV. Starting from 6:00pm, TalkTalk TV customers can witness what promises to be an eventful night for boxing, on channel 416.

Both former world champions, Haye and Bellew have already clashed explosively in their pre-fight press conference and will be looking to settle their differences in the ring. The victor will look to have a shot at the world heavyweight title and face British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Boxing fans will be able to relive every move with repeats at 9:00am and 4:00pm on Sunday the 5th March, while TalkTalk’s Plus TV customers can record the fight and re-watch the champions battle it out until 22:00pm on 5th March.

Katie Taylor added to Haye vs Bellew Card

Katie Taylor will fight for the third time in the pros on the undercard of the Heavyweight blockbuster between David Haye and Tony Bellew at The O2 in London on March 4, live on Sky Sports.

The Irish amateur star made her pro debut in London in November with a third round stoppage win over Karina Kopinska and followed that two weeks later with a points win over Viviane Obenauf in Manchester, and the 30 year old is ready to kick off her 2017 with a big performance in Greenwich.

“It’s great to be on another big card in front of a huge crowd at an arena like The O2,” said Taylor. “I think people are really excited about the Haye-Bellew fight and the rivalry between those guys and as a boxer these are the kind of nights you want to be a part of. It’s a massive stage for me and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’ve been here in the US for the last few weeks in training camp for the fight and working hard. It’s the start of a very big year for me and I know there are big plans but I need to keep winning and keep performing so I’m not looking any further beyond March 4.”

Taylor is part of a packed bill in support of Haye vs. Bellew, with another London vs. Liverpool grudge match on the slate as Hackney’s Ohara Davies defends his WBC Silver Lightweight title against Merseyside favourite Derry Mathews, while popular Stourbridge Welterweight Sam Eggington faces a huge step-up in class against former two-weight World champion Paulie Malignaggi.

Tickets for Haye vs. Bellew sold out in record-breaking time when they went on sale in December.

BETSAFE BACK HAYE VS BELLEW

Haye and Bellew are set to renew hostilities on Monday at a public press conference in Liverpool before attention switches to London, starting with Wednesday night's public work out at the Indigo at The O2 for the stacked card then Thursday's final press conferences and Friday's weigh in at The O2.

Haye and Bellew are set to renew hostilities on Monday at a public press conference in Liverpool before attention switches to London, starting with Wednesday night’s public work out at the Indigo at The O2 for the stacked card then Thursday’s final press conferences and Friday’s weigh in at The O2.

With another tasty London v Liverpool clash on the bill between Ohara Davies and Derry Mathews, Stourbridge banger Sam Eggington stepping up in class to face former two-weight World champion Paulie Malignaggi, Irish amateur star Katie Taylor boxes for the third time in the pros and IBF World Featherweight champion Lee Selby is the latest addition to the bumper card

Nicola Fitton, Managing Director for Betsafe.com said: “We’re thrilled to sign this new deal with Matchroom and Hayemaker Ringstar. Haye vs. Bellew is one of the most hotly anticipated fights of the year, and it’s exciting to align Betsafe with such fantastic fighters and such an iconic event.”

“We’re delighted to have Betsafe on board as the title sponsor of this huge event,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “As we edge closer to fight night the anticipation is rising by the day, there’s a sense that we’re heading to a very special night.”

Mirko Wolf from Hayemaker Ringstar added: “There’s plenty of spice on the undercard and we know there’s no love lost between David and Tony – next week’s build up is going to be fascinating and the fight night is going to be electric.”

