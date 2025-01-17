On This Day: TWO Heavyweight Greats Were Born – Muhammad Ali and Oleksandr Usyk

Plenty of boxing fans the world over always remember, when the day rolls around each year, that today, January 17th, marks the birthdate of the great, indeed the incomparable Muhammad Ali. But now, after what we have witnessed from Oleksandr Usyk, the date seems set to be remembered and celebrated as the birthdate of the magnificent Ukraine warrior as well. And Usyk has so many times spoken about how Ali is one of his heroes, one of his inspirations.

Today, as special as Usyk has been in twice defeating first Anthony Joshua, and then Tyson Fury, to become the heavyweight king, fans find themselves wondering who would have won in a Dream Fight between the prime Ali and the prime Usyk. Both men not only share the same birthday, they are also the same height at 6’3,” they have the same reach at 78inches, and both men’s optimum fighting weight is pretty much the same at around 220 pounds.

And it goes without saying that the ring performances of both men showcase a ton of boxing IQ and sheer brilliance. It would indeed have been a fascinating ring encounter, seeing the Ali of, say, the Cleveland Williams fight (this Ali performance often listed as his career-best, even if Williams was a faded force, having been shot in the stomach by a cop two years before his big chance against “The Greatest”) against the Uyk of, say, the first Fury fight.

Over 15 rounds or 12, under today’s rules and scoring system, or under the 1960s rules and scoring system – who would have won? It may well have been a quite beautiful ballet of a fight, with enough cleverness and subtle moves to make a true appreciator of The Sweet Science go insane with joy. There would too have been some spiteful punching, from both sides. Both Ali and Usyk have a great defence, as well as a good chin for when a punch does get through (although the peak, pre-exile Ali was rarely hit at all). It’s likely this fight would have gone all the way.

Ali is simply unmatched in terms of hand and foot speed, and while Usyk is fast, razor-sharp and clever with his punch-placement, it’s easy for an Ali fan to imagine the current king falling behind the former three-time king by a slight margin. Then again, Ali, quite amazingly, faced just two southpaws during his entire pro career (these lefties being Karl Mildenberger and Richard Dunn) – might Usyk’s stance have given Ali some problems?

Dream Fight scenarios are not to everyone’s taste or interest, so let’s just agree that Ali and Usyk are two exceptional fighters, two men who showcased how to behave like a true champion both in the ring and out of it. Both men gave/give back, to the needy, to the suffering. Ali truly transcended the sport, while Usyk seems to be on his way. Both men made/make this often brutal sport elegant and oh so inspirational.

Today, Ali would have been celebrating his 83rd birthday. Sadly, the great one passed away back in June of 2016. Today, Usyk turns 38. How much more magic might Usyk deliver before his boxing career comes to an end? Can Usyk exit the sport a winner, with an undefeated record, the way Ali was unable to do? Maybe.

“When I think about Muhammad Ali, it’s not just boxing,” Usyk said prior to going in with Fury the first time. “It’s the path he took, his nature. He fought for his rights, his nearest and dearest.”

Usyk too has done a lot of fighting for people other than himself.