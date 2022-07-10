Omar Figueroa excited about Adrien Broner fight on August 20th on Showtime

Omar Figueroa says he’s excited about his fight next month against Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner in a 12-round bout on August 20th on Showtime. Broner, 32, and Figueroa will be headlining at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Figueroa has an excellent chance of winning if he can outwork Broner with his high-volume fighting style. Broner has more power and size than Figueroa, but his low work rate could be a factor.

It’s unclear what weight the Broner vs. Figueroa bout will be contested at, but it’s likely at 147. Broner hasn’t fought at 140 since his fight with Mikey Garcia in 2017, and he looked drained.

At this point in Broner’s career, he probably can’t fight below 147 any longer. Unfortunately, Broner can’t make 130 or 135 any longer because he was a much better fighter at those weights than he is at 147.

The former WBC lightweight champion Figueroa (28-2-1, 19 KOs) says he’s been focused on training for the clash against the former four-division world champion Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs), and he’s been able to minimize distractions.

“I can confirm those rumors. On August 20th in Hollywood, Florida, we’ll be facing down,” said Omar Figueroa Jr to Fighthype, confirming that he’ll be fighting Adrien Broner on Showtime.

“It’s good. Honestly, I got a lot of stuff figured out outside of boxing, so I’m excited about that. I’m excited to see how my body performs, and how my mind performs,” said Figueroa.

“I’m in a whole better place. So I hope to see a better version of myself that night, and we’ll see how the fight goes.

“Honestly, I had a whole bunch of mental health issues that were kind of clouding everything that I was doing. Everything is a blur to me.

“Honestly, these past five years of my life have been just a blur. There was so much going on, and there was so much I was dealing with. As I said, I’m a lot more clear-headed now and in a lot better place.

“I’m excited to see how I perform because I don’t have as much baggage to carry anymore. I feel like it’s a big opportunity for both of us. It’s a crossroads fight for each of us,” said Figueroa about his fight with 32-year-old Broner.

“We’re both at a place in our careers where this is make or break. That’s why I’ve been training with my all. I did this whole camp with my brother, and they extended the fight. So now I pretty much have to do another camp by myself.

“We’re ready; we’re going to be more than ready. I have everything I always had, except I don’t have as much baggage mentally that I have to deal with,” said Figueroa when asked how he’s going to be prepared for the Broner fight.

“Yeah, I’ve never been this focused, I’ve never been this focused on the fight itself, not anything outside of boxing. I feel like things are going to go well,” said Figueroa.