Mikey Garcia predicts “Canelo stops GGG

Mikey Garcia says he believes Canelo Alvarez will stop Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin in their trilogy fight on September 17th on DAZN PPV. The fight will be taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which is the same venue as the two previous Canelo vs. Golovkin fights.

Canelo lost his last fight against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, so we don’t know how that loss is going to impact his performance against Golovkin.

Canelo insists that the defeat against Bivol will make him more motivated, and that could be but he could be a little shell-shocked.

Once those shots start coming down range, Canelo may hunker down, and lay low in the trenches to avoid the fire power coming from Golovkin.

Mikey feels that at this point of the 40-year-old Golovkin’s career, he’s ripe for the picking by the younger 31-year-old undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and will get stopped in two months from now.

Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) looked good in his two fights with Canelo in 2017 and 2018, but he came up empty both times.

Those fights were four to five years ago, and Golovkin is older now, and he looked battle-worn in his fights since 2018 against Ryota Murata, Kamil Szeremeta, Steve Rolls, and Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

“I think Canelo wins. I think he stops GGG this time,” said Mikey Garcia to Boxing Social in predicting Canelo Alvarez beats Gennady Golovkin on September 17th.

“I like GGG, I’ve been a fan, but the thing is at this time in his career, I think Canelo wins by knockout,” said Mikey.

“Canelo by stoppage. I think it’s a perfect fight for Canelo, coming down to someone that is around his natural weight,” said David Haye to DAZN Boxing.

“Going up and fighting these giants and giving a good account of himself. He fell short a little bit one time against a light heavyweight world champion.

“He’s not a light heavyweight. He’s trying to test himself. The fact that he’s coming down to someone that weighs the same as he does that he’s beaten twice before, controversially in one of them.

“I felt personally that he won both fights, but I’m a big Canelo fan, so I’m a little biased. I see him stopping him late. I see he’s got the bit between his teeth.

“Coming off that loss, he really wants to make a statement. Stopping GGG is the perfect statement to say, ‘I am #1 pound-for-pound in the world. Okay, I lost against a light heavyweight.’

“A pound of you will lose against a pound of somebody else. I think he will prove he’s pound-for-pound once again to the naysayers.

“Definitely, I think one [Golovkin] is past his best, and one is coming into his best [Canelo]. Although Canelo lost that fight [to Bivol], he was fighting someone with much more physical attributes than him in terms of size, and stature and he [Bivol] had a good game plan. He was willing to win ugly.

“Canelo was trying to win impressive, get all these fans and stadiums, get them excited. So he’s evolved his fan-friendly style, whereas his light heavyweight champion [Bivol] opponent was just willing to win on points,” said Haye.