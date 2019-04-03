Now Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam’s Name Enters The Gennady Golovkin Comeback Picture

While we still await official confirmation regarding who former world middleweight king Gennady Golovkin will fight upon his anticipated return, the comeback to start GGG off on his big-fight deal with DAZN, writers with inside info that may or may not turn out to be 100 percent legit are giving us bits and pieces. Lance Pugmire of the L.A Times has written how GGG is targeting Madison Square Garden for his ring return, the ideal date being June 8th.





Now we know that ‘Contender’ winner Brandon Adams will not be facing Triple-G, but instead Jermall Charlo, on June 15th, who might it be for Golovkin? According to Pugmire’s piece, one of the names Golovkin and his team are looking at is Cameroonian-French warrior and former WBA middleweight champ Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam. In actuality, if this fights does turn out to be the one we see in June (the report from The L.A Times says June 14th, a Friday, is also a possible date for Golovkin’s return), it could prove to be quite a spectacle.

No, N’Dam would not be looked at by many (if any) as a man to ruin Golovkin’s plans, but the 35 year old can bang and he has a quite astonishing ability to recover from a hard shot and to get up from a trip to the canvas – see his 2012 battle with Peter Quillin, during which N’Dam, 37-3(21) was knocked down a grand total of SIX times yet got back up each time, only to lose a wide decision.

N’Dam is full of heart and raw courage and due to his exciting, vulnerable but gusty fighting style, the veteran would likely give GGG a far more exciting fight than Adams would have done. And who knows, if GGG is rusty in the fight, N’Dam, if he gets the shot, might get lucky and land something big. GGG’s granite chin would likely take the hit if it came, but there would perhaps be some ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’ from the expected sell-out crowd.





N’Dam, who is coming off a close points win over British battler Martin Murray (who went in with GGG himself, seemingly an age ago now), has met a number of names, including: Max Bursak, Quillin, Curtis Stevens, David Lemieux and Ryota Murata. And in each fight, N’Dam has been unafraid of letting his punches fly. He would be fully expected to do so against GGG.