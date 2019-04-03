Hearn Likes The Idea Of A Dereck Chisora/David Allen Clash

British heavyweight warriors Dereck Chisora and David Allen are in action on April 20th – Chisora against Senad Gashi, Allen against Lucas Browne – and promoter Eddie Hearn very much likes the idea of matching the two men together should they both emerge victorious. On paper, it’s fair to say Allen has the tougher assignment, as Australian big man Browne is so much more experienced than Allen, that and the 39 year old former champ is said to be in good physical shape for this, a must-win fight for him.





But if Allen, who has teamed up with former IBF middleweight champ Darren Barker for the fight at The O2, can win this one he will, Hearn told Sky Sports, go into the top-15 in the world – and perhaps into a clash with the never say die Chisora. Hearn suggests Chisora will have a tough test himself against Gashi, who has had sufficient time to prepare for the fight on the 20th, but Chisora is expected to get the win. As with Browne against Allen, Chisora must win his fight or else his roller-coaster career could come to an end.

It’s also possible that Chisora, 29-9(21) could face Browne if “Big Daddy” beats Allen; while talks have been ongoing for a fight between Chisora and Joseph Parker.

“To be honest with you, I also like the fight between Chisora and the Allen-Browne winner,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “I think that’s a good fight. If Dave Allen can win that, Allen against Chisora is a great fight.”





So can Chisora and Allen, 16-4-2(13) both get the win a couple of weeks or so from now? Chisora is coming off that quite nasty late-rounds KO defeat at the hands of Dillian Whyte, this being yet another war in the hard career of the man who calls himself “War.” How much has Chisora got left? Allen is coming off a good KO win over Nick Webb and he has won his last two.

If Chisora and Allen can both come through okay on April 20, and if they do then fight each other, anything could happen. And we wouldn’t have said that a few months back, as Chisora would have been seen as a clear favorite over the man who is getting on for ten years his junior.