Billy Joe Saunders Travels To Kazakhstan, Gets In The Ring And Calls Out Gennady Golovkin

GGG Vs. BJS?





Unbeaten British southpaw and reigning WBO super-middleweight champ Billy Joe Saunders called out former middleweight king Gennady Golovkin moments ago, in dramatic fashion. Having made the trip to Kazakhstan, homeland of GGG, to attend today’s big fight card topped by the Oubaali-Villanueva bantamweight title fight, Saunders climbed into the ring and laid down his latest challenge to Golovkin; a man he has wanted to fight for some time now.

“I want to fight their man Golovkin here,” Saunders said. “He’s a great champion, he’s a brilliant fighter. I’d love the opportunity to fight him in his home town. I’m going to sit down with my manager and promoter and go from there. I’m available and I’d love to fight here. Golovkin – I’m calling you out in your home country. I’d like to give the fans the fight they deserve, me and Golovkin.”

Saunders, 28-0(13) and a two-weight WBO champ, has seen a big domestic clash with Callum Smith fall by the wayside, while Golovkin has no firm next foe. A problem making this fight could lay in the form of both men fighting on separate platforms – GGG on DAZN and BJS on ESPN (in America) – but this may be able to be overcome.





It’s a big fight, it’s an interesting fight with a clash of styles, and GGG may look at it as a chance to get his hands on another belt. Golovkin has boxed above the 160 pound limit before so he might well be excited about a fight with Saunders. And surely Triple-G would relish the idea of fighting before what would almost certainly be a massive live audience in the country of his birth.

You’ve got to hand it to Saunders, he really is a traveler through and through. He seems to mean it when he says he’ll fight anyone, anywhere (see his brilliant win over David Lemieux in Canada for an example). Now, will Golovkin take Saunders up on this, his latest – and boldest – offer to fight him?