Stefy Bull Behind Bars: Boxing World Stunned by Cocaine Supply Conviction

Shocking News Surfaces Regarding Former Pro Turned Trainer Stefy Bull, As He’s Found Guilty Of Conspiracy To Supply Cocaine

Britain’s Stefy Bull was a good fighter, and he went onto become an even better, more accomplished trainer. Now, in shocking news that has been reported by numerous publications, Bull has been found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine. Bull, who carved out a 29-7-1(7) pro record and fought some recognisable names, such as Amir Khan, Peter Buckley, Scott Lawton, and Curtis Woodhouse, went on to train Terri Harper, Jamie McDonnell, Maxi Hughes, and Jason Cunningham.

Now, as reported by BBC News Yorkshire, the 48 year old from Conisbrough, Yorkshire faces as much as 16 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine to the value of around £38,000 a go. Bull – real name Andrew Bulcroft – who has denied all charges, has been remanded in custody since February 28, when he was convicted by a jury at Sheffield Crown Court.

Bull, who reportedly bought the cocaine whilst using the Encrochat encrypted phone network, this under the pseudonym “Yummyclub,” stated in court that it was his belief that the boxers he trained – who would sometimes stay in his house – must have been responsible for sending the messages. However, a compelling case against Bull has been made.

Bull will receive his sentence at Sheffield Crown Court on August 26th.

Again, this is shocking and disturbing news. Bull was thought of by all as a good man, a fine servant to the sport of boxing. The fact that he would try and pass off the sending of the messages to buy the cocaine onto his fighters is pretty despicable. Whether or not Bull gets the full sentence of 16 years remains to be seen.

But regardless of his upcoming sentence, Bull’s good name has been forever tarnished here.

Bull fought as a pro from June of 1995 to July of 2010 and the southpaw won the WBF intercontinental lightweight title, as well as the BBB of C Central Area lightweight title.