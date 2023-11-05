Mikaelian Takes Out Makabu – Boxing Results

Fans who tuned in got a decent night of KO action from 92 year old Don King’s latest card. Last night in Miami, Florida, Noel Mikaelian scored a third round stoppage of Ilunga Makabu to take the vacant WBC cruiserweight title. In doing so, and as he proudly stated after the fight, Mikaelian became “the first German to win a world championship on American soil in 90 years, since Max Schmeling.”

Mikaelian, now 27-2(12) dropped former WBC champion Makabu in round two and then got the stoppage in the third, when a second knockdown convinced the referee that Makabu was unable to carry on, although Makabu did beat the count. Makabu falls to 29-4(25). It will be interesting to see where Mikaelian goes from here, and if he can feature in some big fights at 200 pounds.

Jonathan Guidry made short work of unbeaten but untested puncher Jesus Escalera. 43 year old southpaw Escalara entered the ring with an eye-catching 19-0(19) record, this having been compiled in less than a year, but he was no match for the far more experienced Guidry. Guidry landed a right hand to the head early in round two and Escalera sank to one knee, unable to rise. Guidry, ranked #13 by the WBA, says he will be back in the ring on December 2. Guidry is now 20-1-2(12).

Also at heavyweight, Cassius Chaney scored a disturbing KO over Trevor Bryan. Bryan, who was knocked down in round two, fought back, but he was brutally stopped in the seventh round, when Chaney landed with a huge right hand to the head that left Bryan flat on his face. Bryan remained down for some time and he was stretchered from the ring, his neck in a brace. Worryingly, Bryan was heard to tell medical personal that he couldn’t feel his legs. We all hope Bryan is okay.

Chaney is now 23-1(16). Bryan falls to 21-2(15). Chaney, who had not fought in a number of months, puts himself into position for something bigger courtesy of his highlight reel KO.

Not a bad card from King, who has amazed us all by continuing to work at the age of 92. Guidry can fight, and it will be interesting to see where the shrimp boat fisherman/pro fighter goes next.