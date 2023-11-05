Joe Cordina Calls Edward Vazquez “A Sore Loser” Says Vazquez “Couldn’t Beat Me On My Worst Night”

Joe Cordina retained his IBF 130 pound title last night in Monaco, this via 12 round majority decision against challenger Edward Vazquez. The scores were 116-112, 116-112 and 114-114, and Cordina of Wales is now 17-0(9). Vazquez of Texas is now 15-2(3). It wasn’t exactly a great showing from Cordina, and some fans are saying Vazquez was “robbed” last night.

Certainly, Vazquez, who gave Cordina real problems with his style, feels he was hard done by on the official cards. Cordina, speaking with BBC Radio Five Live, brushed off any suggestion of Vazquez getting robbed, the champion referring to his opponent as “a sore loser.”

“It wasn’t my best performance, but it still got the job done,” Cordina said. “I didn’t get hurt at any point. Nothing was happening so I felt like I had to ignite something. I’ve seen him fight, he’s awkward. He’s better than I thought. I’m happy. I got a win against a good fighter with a bad performance. He was a tricky, clever fighter but he lost the fight, end of story. He couldn’t beat me on my worst night. He’s a sore loser and now he’s gone off to have a little cry.”

It seems there is no chance there will be a return fight between these two. Cordina, who has given us some pretty explosive performances in the past, now goes on to a possible fight with Leigh Wood, or maybe a fight with O’Shaquie Foster.

Cordina did have a hard night’s work last night, and whether you think he won or lost, Cordina must up his game next time. The word “robbery” can be used to frequently these days, though. Last night’s fight was close, but Cordina did not in any way deserve to lose his world title. That said, it is tough to not have some sympathy for Vazquez. Will he ever get another chance at becoming a world champion? Who would really want to fight Vazquez, as tricky and as awkward as he is?