No Catchweight: Bill Haney digs In his heels for Devin Haney vs. Gervonta Davis showdown

Trainer Bill Haney drew a line in the sand today, saying he won’t agree for his son, WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney, to give Gervonta Davis a catchweight or rehydration clause for a mega-fight that could potentially happen between the two popular fighters next.

Unless Bill swallows his pride and backtracks with his stubborn, unyielding, and foolish attitude about insisting on no weight stipulations for the fight, it ends any possibility of Haney getting a fight against Tank Davis.

This is how you shoot yourself in the foot by letting your pride run amok. Bill seems so wrapped up with the idea that his son, Devin, needs to have a massive weight advantage over his opponents to win that he won’t let go of that instance mindset, even when Dev can make a boatload of money.

Tank isn’t about to fight a textbook definition of a weight bully, who is going to rehydrate to 170 lbs on the night after weighing in at 140 lbs the day before. Put the shoe on the other foot.

“Let the rules be the rules and let the best man win. You cannot get on the Mount Rushmore of boxing with those rules. He’s the rehydration champion,” said Bill Haney to ThaBoxingvoice, ruling out the use of a catchweight or rehydration clause for a fight between Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis.

This pig-headed, uncompromising stance by Bill effectively wrecks the hopes of a fight between the ‘Face of Boxing’ Gervonta (29-0, 27 KOs) and the B-side upstart, Haney, perhaps once and for all.

Bill might as well stop talking about the Tank fight because he’s sunk any chances of that fight happening by refusing the rehydration clause & catchweight, both of which are essential to make this fight happen.

If the 165+ lb Haney is going to comb the 135-lb division for opponents, he’s going to have to agree to a catchweight & rehydration clause because it would be totally unfair to have him outweighing his opponents by 30 lbs on fight night.

Would Devin agree to fight someone who was going to rehydrate the size of David Benavidez on the night of the fight?

Bill made it clear that Tank will need to come up to 140, a weight class he’s fought at before in 2021, and he will not get a rehydration clause to limit the amount of weight that he and Devin (31-0, 15 KOs) can gain back.

It’s important for Tank, a 135-pounder, to have a rehydration clause & catchweight, given that Haney rehydrated a shocking 25 lbs to 165 lbs for his fight last Saturday night against WBC 140-lb champion Regis Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs) on December 9th at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Prograis looked like he was fighting a full-fledged super middleweight inside the ring against Haney, and he had no chance of winning due to the disparity in sizes between the two fighters. Haney looked bigger than Jermall Charlo in his recent comeback fight against Jose Benavidez Jr., and Prograis didn’t have