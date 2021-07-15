New Date Official For Fury-Wilder III: October 9 At T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas

The third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder has an officially announced new date – the three-match will take place on October 9, the venue The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

An official statement came today, with tickets bought for the July 24 event to be honored for the new date. Not that too many tickets had been sold, as fans are well aware.

The biggest whisper in boxing right now is that the third fight was postponed from July 24 due to incredibly poor ticket sales.

But officially, Fury had the coronavirus. He has now tested negative, reports say, and he is free to travel to the UK. Fury issued a short statement regarding the postponed/troubled fight:

“I wanted nothing more than to smash the big dosser on July 24, but I guess the beating will have to wait,” Fury said in his own inimitable way. “Make no mistake; I will be back and better than ever. We will fight October 9, and I will knock him spark out!”

Meanwhile, Shelly Finkel, Wilder’s manager, has said Wilder “remains ready to reclaim his world title on October 9.”

The big question is, who will the delay best serve, Fury or Wilder? By the time October 9 rolls around, both men will have been out of action for getting on for 20 full months. Wilder has seemingly been training like a demon, and now he has extra time in which to work with Malik Scott as they attempt to come up with an effective game-plan; this is something Wilder sorely lacked back in February of 2020.

When it was announced that Fury had tested positive for Covid, plenty of people didn’t believe it (and maybe still don’t). There were all sorts of rumors floating around: Fury was going through another debilitating battle with depression, Fury was back drinking heavily, Fury had, in fact retired. Now, for the moment, Fury is, as he says, back and ready to fight Wilder a third time.

Here’s another question: will those reportedly poor ticket sales improve any between now and October 9?