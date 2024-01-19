Natasha Jonas – Mikaela Mayer Fight: “Maybe You’ll Get Hagler/Hearns!”

Has there ever been a women’s fight that came close to matching the sheer ferocity of the epic Marvin Hagler-Thomas Hearns fight? Heck, has there ever been ANY fight that came close to matching the breathtaking, rapidly flowing brutality that was unleashed that day back in April of 1985? Maybe not, and maybe the three-round war is destined to remain at the top of the pile as far as short, violently thrilling slugfests.

But Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer, who have each made the 147 pound limit at the weigh-in for tomorrow’s fight in Jonas’ hometown of Liverpool, are suggesting we could see a fight comparable to the eight-minute epic when they rumble. Southpaw Jonas, a quite amazing 39 year old with a 14-2-1(9) record, will be making the first defence of her IBF welterweight title. Jonas, a former 154 pound champion, says she will go right at Mayer, while Mayer, 19-1(5) and a former world ruler at super-featherweight, says the same thing.

Basically, both ladies say the respect they have for one another will vanish once the opening bell rings. Mayer, aged 33 and hailing from Los Angeles, is used to fighting in the UK, and the pro-Jonas crowd isn’t likely to faze her. More likely, the expected hot atmosphere will fire up both fighters. Maybe we will get a great and memorable battle tomorrow night.

“I think it’s going to be like Tommy Hearns and Hagler,” Al Mitchell, trainer of Mayer said this week. “Anybody who watched that fight will tell you…every minute, every second, everybody gonna be watching.”

This from Mayer:

“The respect has to go out the window that first round, because I know I’m in her hometown, I may not have the crowd on my side, but like coach Al said, this is two quality fighters, were both at the top of our game. We both don’t wanna lose. It’s no respect from that first bell.”

And from Jonas:

“In the first of the ten rounds, it’s business, that’s all it is. It’s just business.”

Who wins this one? It’s a tough one to pick, but the pick here is Mayer, via decision. If we get any action to rival the stuff we got in Vegas in April of 85, we fans will be the real winners!