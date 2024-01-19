Matchroom Vs. Queensbury Five Vs. Five Is Signed

As fight fans may be aware, the challenge was thrown down this week (on Monday, at the presser to officially announce the “Knockout Chaos” card of March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) for rival promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn to co-promote a “Five Vs. Five – Queensbury Vs. Matchroom” card. Turki Alalshikh laid down the challenge.

Hearn and Warren agreed to each match five of their fighters on the card that is yet to have a date – with both promoters reportedly shaking on a £1million bet – and now it’s been reported that a deal for the card has been signed by both men.

The ultimate showdown in Riyadh! Matchroom vs. Queensberry, the two boxing titans, finally clash in an intense 5v5 battle. After years of promoting their own fighters, it's time for these giants to face off. Riyadh, get ready for a night of epic confrontations and raw power. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/7kcIvmEAPH — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) January 18, 2024

The Mail reports that both men have put pen to paper and that the card is expected to be officially announced some time in March. Already, fans have begun speculating over what fights we could see here, with a Tyson Fury (Queensbury) against Anthony Joshua (Matchroom) clash as obvious big one to hope for.

Warren has hailed the forthcoming card as “one of the most intriguing events” he has been involved in.

“We’ve always liked a challenge, and this is a mouthwatering one,” Warren said.

So, which promoter’s stable will come out on top, or could we see a draw? Five fights, all of them expected to be solid match ups of the highest quality, with both promoter’s aiming to win bragging rights! “A proper event to find out whose stable is stronger,” Warren said. We will know more when the actual fights are confirmed, as we will know which promotional stable will have the best shot at coming out on top when the fights are done deals.

Really, there could be all manner of match ups made here.

Some other potential match ups along with Fury Vs. Joshua, include – Filip Hrgovic (Matchroom) against Daniel Dubois (Queensbury). Callum Smith (Mathroom) against Anthony Yarde (Queensbury). Diego Pachecho (Matchroom) against Zach Parker (Queensbury).

Maybe there are some other possible match ups that can be made here that you would point to? Credit to both promoters for putting their money where their mouth is!