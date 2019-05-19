Naoya Inoue: Can Any Man Take His Power?

Frightening. This is the only adequate word to use when trying to define not only the punching power, but also the speed and timing, not to mention the accuracy, belonging to Japanese “Monster” Naoya Inoue. Last night, though he was coming off two quick and hugely impressive frst-round KO wins, Inoue was expected by many to have a much longer and tougher time of things against unbeaten rival bantamweight champ Emanuel Rodriguez.





Instead, in what might rank as the most impressive and most alarmingly destructive performance so far in his career, the 26 year old went through Rodriguez like he wasn’t even there. True, Inoue had to navigate his way through a close opening round, failing yo win inside three-minutes this time, but Inoue kept his cool and tore through his rival in round two. And how.

Three times, Inoue, 18-0(16) smashed a bloodied Rodriguez to the canvas to get the stoppage win he was always looking for. To head and body, Inoue tortured Rodriguez during the short fight.

It seems the lofty praise Inoue is now receiving – some saying he is THE hardest hitting babtamweight in boxing history – is justly deserved. Indeed, can any 118 pound man take Inoue’s power? It will take one supreme effort from the great Nonito Donaire to beat Inoue, that’s for sure.





The WBSS trophy seemingly as good as his, Inoue may well go on to achieve a whole lot more. Has this wicked power-puncher got true, all-time greatness in his grasp? Maybe. Arguably the pound-for-pound hardest puncher in the sport today, Inoue could be described as the best P4P fighter on the planet, period. Just ask yourself, has Inoue got any perceivable weaknesses?

It’s a shame the current 118 division is not star-laden, as we would love to see Inoue in there with someone equal to him in terms of skill and power; if there has ever actually been such a man! But as it is, Inoue, a three-weight world champ, is cleaning up his current division and he is cleaning it up as fast as he is permitted to fight.

It really is tough to imagine Inoue being taken all 12 rounds, let alone beaten. We have a very special fighter, an incredible puncher, to marvel at and who isn’t hungry to see the next display of carnage the Monster leaves in his wake?

Best of luck, Nonito.