Moses Itauma vs. Andy Ruiz? Spencer Oliver Wants The Showdown That Could Reveal Everything

Red-hot heavyweight contender Moses Itauma, – a man who some say is the future of the heavyweight division – is in need of a testing fight, a fight that will give him rounds. Promoter Frank Warren says he is currently looking at who the 20 year old could fight next, this as the southpaw with the 12-0(10) pro record will box on the Usyk-Dubois card at Wembley on July 19.

But former fighter turned pundit Spencer Oliver, who works for Talk Sport, put out what looks like a great matchup for Itauma if it can be agreed upon. Oliver says he would love to see the British sensation fight former heavyweight champ Andy Ruiz.

“Let’s see where Itauma’s really at” – Oliver calls for Ruiz fight

“I would really like to see him in with Andy Ruiz Jr,” Oliver said. “We know he’s tough, durable, he can whack for sure and I’d love to see that happen. Surely Moses will get some rounds from him, that is a yard stick for him to see exactly where he’s at. If he goes out there and does a job on Andy Ruiz and takes him out, things are being answered. Ruiz is looking for a gateway back in and Itauma is ranked at number one by the WBO now.”

Agreed on all points. But will Ruiz, 35-2-1(22) and last seen boxing to a draw with Jarrell Miller, this in August of last year, want this fight? Ruiz as we know has never fought in the UK, and it would almost certainly take a huge payday for the 35 to agree to do so at this stage of his career. Also, we just don’t know how much desire and ambition the Mexican-American has got these days. It sure seems a long time ago now when Ruiz shocked the world by taking down Anthony Joshua to become world heavyweight champ.

Can Warren lure Ruiz in – or will Itauma need a different test?

Can Frank Warren entice Ruiz to come to the UK to fight Itauma? Is this in fact a fight the Queensbury boss is already working on? For sure, we fans would like to see it. And as Oliver said, if the fight did happen and if Itauma managed to become the first man to stop “The Destroyer,” it sure would tell us something about Itauma.

Sign me up for this fight. What say you?