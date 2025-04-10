Moses Itauma Foe Announced For May 24th – Mike Balogun

The next opponent for red-hot, unbeaten 20 year old heavyweight prospect/contender Moses Itauma has been announced, and it’s fair to say fans will be less than overwhelmed. Itauma, who many see as a future heavyweight champion, indeed, perhaps the future of the division, will face Mike Balogun in Glasgow on May 24th.

Balogun, a former pro linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, has carved out a 21-1(16) pro record since exiting the field for the ring. The two names that stand out on Bolugan’s record are Murat Gassiev and Trey Lippe-Morrison. Balogun beat Lippe-Morrison (son of the great Tommy Morrison), this in a single round, but he was stopped quickly himself when he faced former cruiserweight champ Gassiev, who stopped Balogun in two rounds.

Since then, Balogun has won one fight, this over a 11-2-5 foe, this fight having taken place some 13 months ago. Rust aside, Balogun will be going in with a special talent and it will be a shock if Itauma is extended beyond the second round in this fight.

Itauma, 11-0(9) will not learn much of anything from this fight, and to repeat, fans will be less than thrilled over this one. Itauma, though, will not now be able to break Mike Tyson’s record as the youngest (WBC) heavyweight champion in history. There was some talk of Itauma perhaps being able to break Tyson’s record, but “Iron Mike” won his first belt at age 20 years and four months, which means Itauma would have to win a world title, at least a version of one, prior to May 19th to do that. And this clearly ain’t gonna happen.

Still, Itauma remains on course to reach the top one day quite soon, but he really does need to be moved up in class, as special as he is. Itauma said in a recent interview that what he wants now is to be taken into the later rounds of a fight, to see how he copes with the test. This test will not happen on May 24th.

In fact, it would be no surprise if Itauma took Balogun out in the opening round, no disrespect aimed at the man from Maryland. Balogun is a southpaw, as is Itauma, if that means anything.