Morrell reigns supreme in Minneapolis: Cuban crusher delivers KO fireworks in farewell SHOWTIME fight

David Morrell Jr. put on a show, destroying his opponent, Sena Agbeko, in two rounds in a spectacular performance on Saturday night in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In the main event on Showtime Champion Boxing, Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs) calmly bludgeoned the heavy-handed Agbeko (28-3, 22 KOs) with jabs and power shots to eventually force a stoppage in the second round at The Armory.

The 25-year-old Morrell increased the power on his shots moments before the knockout, trapping Agbeko in the corner and hurting him with a series of well-placed punches, leading to the referee stopping the bout.

Agbeko came in looking for an upset victory, but he never stood a chance. Morrell was knocking him off balance with shots, making it difficult for him to stand in front of him.

In the second round, Morrell landed a hard uppercut that sent Agbeko back-peddling to the ropes. Morrell then went for the finish, landing a left that buzzed Agbeko and then followed with four more punches, leading to the referee intervening to end the contest. The time was at 1:43 of the round.

Morrell landed 68% of his power shots in the second round, reflecting how accurate he was with his shots throughout the fight. He literally couldn’t miss with his punches.

Morrell calls out Benavidez for next fight

“Everybody knows I want him. I want him 100%. I’m ready, that’s it,” said David Morrell to K.O. Artist Sports when asked if he wants to fight David Benavidez next following his second round stoppage win over Sena Agbeko on Saturday night.

“I wanted to fight him today before I came here. My manager said, ‘You beat David Benavidez easy. You just need hard work.’ Every time in the gym, I train. Hard work is money like you see tonight. If you sacrifice in the gym, it’s easy in the ring,” Morrell continued.

“My focus is only on my opponent. I want Benavidez, but he’s not my opponent right now. I needed a win today, and then after I fight him. No win tonight, then I don’t fight him after. I want to fight Benavidez because he tells everybody at 168 that I don’t want to fight him.

“He says, ‘Hey, I’m the best.’ I’m better than you. He always says, ‘Nobody wants to fight me. I’m the Mexican Monster.’ No, you’re the Mexican Monster of Seattle.

“No, it’s going to be a knockout 100%,” said Morrell when asked if there’s any way that a fight between him and Benavidez doesn’t end by knockout. “I don’t know what round, but it’s a knockout 100%,” said Morrell.