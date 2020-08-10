Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr postponed until Nov.28

Email WhatsApp 25 Shares

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr has been postponed from their originally scheduled date of September 12 until November 28. It’s believed that the reason why the fight is being moved is the hopes that crowds will be back for boxing events by November 28, so this is about money.

The new date for the Jones vs. Tyson card is tentative, and not set in stone. It’s quite possible that the fight may need to be moved again into December, January, or February. It all depends on when crowds are going to be allowed back.

It’s a very real possibility that we won’t be seeing Tyson and Jones inside the ring until the first quarter of 2021, which will depend on the efficacy of the vaccine. Without that, it’s unlikely that any of the States will want to chance it by allowing large gatherings of groups.

On social media, boxing fans are already predicting that Tyson vs. Jones will NEVER happen. They’re distrustful with the way the match was thrown together along with the ragtag co-feature bout between non-boxer Youtube celebrity Jake Paul and a football player.

Is November 28 too soon for crowds?

The estimated time for the vaccine for COVID-19 to be made available to the public in the United States is early 2021, which means that Tyson vs. Jones Jr has very little chance of having a crowd if they stick to the November 28 date.

If the organizers for the Tyson and Jones event needs a crowd to maximize the income, then it’s almost a sure thing that the fight will get postponed a second time and likely pushed into 2021.

In hindsight, it was a terrible mistake for the organizers of Mike Tyson’s come back to have the exhibition match announced last July during the pandemic. They should have waited until after the pandemic ended before announcing it.

It was the wrong time to be announcing Jones and Tyson fighting when they had to know that crowds wouldn’t be allowed back in.

While there are a lot of boxing fans that are curious to see the 54-year-old Tyson and 51-year-old Jones Jr fight in their eight-round exhibition match in Carson, California, there are just as many people that aren’t interested.

They see the fight as a pathetic money-grab, and they look at the undercard as being nonexistent. Unless you like watching Youtube celebrity matches, you’re not going to enjoy the co-feature bout.

Jake Paul, in trouble?

The Tyson-Jones event has huge problems with Youtuber, Jake Paul’s house being raided by the FBI this past week. Who knows what’s going to happen with Paul. If he’s not around next month, then he would mess things up for the card, which is barren as it is.

Pretty much, only the Youtubers are interested in the co-feature bout. This is all they have for the co-feature is troubling, and you wonder why couldn’t the organizers get a real boxer for the Chief support?