Jamal James Hopes For Manny Pacquiao Fight

Email WhatsApp 28 Shares

As far as the ongoing legacy of the great Manny Pacquiao goes, Jamal James wants in. Only James, who won the interim WBA welterweight title with a win over Thomas Dulorme on Saturday night, aims to see to it that Pacquiao doesn’t add to his legacy with another big win. After defeating Dulorme in a good action fight, James, 27-1(12) called out the living legend.

“Obviously, I would like to get a shot at Manny Pacquiao, he’s got the WBA super title,” a victorious James said. “But I know he’s such a big name, so it really doesn’t matter. I want any of the big name welterweights. We can really put on a good show.”

James, aged 32 and perhaps at his best right about now, can be added to the other names in the current Pacquiao mix. Just who (and when) Pac Man fights next is of great interest. The 41 year old all-time great looked great in beating the much younger Keith Thurman in his last fight, which took place a little over a year ago, and Manny’s many millions of fans want to see how much more their hero can achieve before he finally brings the curtain down on his remarkable career.

If Manny does box again it’s likely to assume he will face a bigger name than James, but if James doesn’t land the big one there are other good fights out there for him. The 147 pound division is hot right now – Errol Spence set to return, Shawn Porter, Terence Crawford and a few other guys also adding plenty to the weight class – and James could prove to be the sleeper of the division.

Beaten only by the underrated Yordenis Ugas, James has since won seven in a row, Saturday’s win following good wins over Antonio DeMarco, Diego Chaves and Ionut Dan Ion. James – who has been a pro since 2010 and is a fighter who has paid his dues – is no huge puncher but he is slick, he can fight hard and he is hungry. Again, that Pacquiao fight might be out of reach for James, but there are other excellent match-ups he could be a part of over the coming months.