Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See 

One could argue that Friday nights Netflix main event pitting a 58-year old, long retired Mike Tyson in the same ring with a 27-year old YouTube star is a heist in a variety of ways. From the sounds of it the fighters are being very well compensated considering this event gives out exhibition vibes. With the eye popping subscription base of Netflix and the name recognition of the headliner bout, it should pop a large number for the streaming service. Hell my own mother mentioned the fight to me when we Skyped on Thursday afternoon.

The venue which happens to be ‘Jerry’s World’, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will be packed with fans. Will they get their monies worth? This boxing podcaster used the title for this prediction article borrowed from a Buster Rhymes song for a reason. Although this type of circus type show has been around the long-standing sport of professional boxing for a long time, it’s still difficult to not feel like many of us fans are being robbed blind or at least fooled to an extent. Let us not forget the majority of the customers who bought Floyd Mayweather versus Logan Paul thought it was a real deal fight.

Some in the media wonder exactly what this fight will be official labeled if there is indeed a legit physical. As previously mentioned, as of now it will count on the fighter’s official pro record. Some of the rules make it feel not fully real, like 14-ounce gloves and 2 minute rounds. This boxing junkie learned long ago everyone has a different definition of entertainment value. Younger fight fans much like they did when Mike Tyson fought Roy Jones in an exhibition want to experience an Iron Mike fight night. Some fans will watch and/buy any PPV.

Mike and Roy looked pretty dang good actually. As long as you add in the fact both are way beyond their primes. Tyson’s demeanor at times during the fight and even after in interviews may be a key indicator of how Friday’s festivities will play out in the ring. It’s difficult to get a good gauge on how Tyson will perform throughout a full round, especially if Jake Paul comes to win the fight unlike Roy Jones.

Could Mike Tyson win this fight by experience or just by landing a big punch early in the fight or for that matter land big anytime? Yes. Will he is the real question. The fact remains Mike Tyson hasn’t fought a fight that really counts since June of 2005. Whereas Jake Paul has dedicated his life to boxing and even if it’s just the conditioning from training camps these last 4 plus years it still means a lot. It probably means enough to defeat Tyson as much as this long-time boxing fan and Mike fan wants to deny it. Deep down I admit I want Mike to win. But that doesn’t overrule my ultimate hope regardless of the outcome that Tyson wakes up on Saturday morning healthy.

My Official Prediction is Jake Paul by Majority-Decision.

PODCAST LINK: http://tobtr.com/12384267

Side Note: By far the best matchup the undercard is the rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Taylor won the first meeting but it could’ve gone either way. Both fighters are a bit faded not in their 100 percent prime so that makes it fair still. My Pick: Serrano SD.

Written by Chris Carlson Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast Available at www.blogtalkradio.com/ropeadoperadio & Follow on Twitter @RopeADopeRadio