Mike Tyson shows off his blazing hand-speed with NEW video

Former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson posted a new video of himself showing off his chiseled physique at 53 and flexing for Chinese social media site Weibo. Although Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) isn’t yet in top condition, he still looking blinding fast and powerful as he throws a flurry of air punches.

Tyson is 53, but 53 is the new 30. The speed, power, and explosivity that Tyson is showing are that of a fighter in his early 30s.

This new video has further convinced boxing fans that Tyson can not only come back, but he can also beat the top heavyweights in the division. We’re talking Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Andy Ruiz Jr., and Dillian Whyte.

‘Iron’ Mike Tyson plans on coming out of a 15-year retirement to compete in a series of exhibition matches for charity. This could possibly lead to Tyson making a comeback if he looks sensational in his exhibition matches.

As far as the opponents go for Tyson’s exhibitions, he could be facing Shannon Briggs and Evander Holyfield. James Toney and Oliver McCall are also potential opponents for Tyson for his exhibition bouts. Just imagine the excitement surrounding Tyson if he knocks out all four of those guys.

With knockout performances against those guys, the fans would put pressure on Tyson to get him to come back against someone like Wilder.

It’s not that Tyson doesn’t have flaws in his game, as he had problems during the tail end of his career. But it’s more of a case of this era of heavyweights being so poor. British heavyweight Anthony Joshua was heavily hyped by his promoter Eddie Hearn, but we saw what happened to him against Andy Ruiz Jr. and Wladimir Klitschko.

Deontay Wilder was recently beaten by Tyson Fury, who didn’t look great despite winning. Tyson recently explained how t beat the 6’9″ Fury by getting inside and hitting him hard to the body.

Fury thrives on making his opponents miss with headshots, and none of them had the inside skills and the IQ to attack his soft belly. The talented 1980s heavyweight Gerry Cooney said that if he fought Fury, he would target his soft midsection, and rip him with hooks to the body. Fury can’t do anything about his midsection. It’s always going to be flabby no matter how much exercising he does to strengthen that area.