Mike Tyson says he was the one who wanted his fight against Jake Paul to have modified rules with shorter rounds for their professionally sanctioned boxing match on July 20th on Netflix PPV at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Modified Rules for a More Action-Packed Fight

Instead of the rounds being three minutes, they’ll be two, which could help the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs), given that he hasn’t fought in a sanctioned fight in close to 20 years since 2005.

He gassed out in the early rounds of his final fight and was stopped by journeyman Kevin Mcbride in 2005, and in his match before that against Danny Williams in 2004. Both of those fighters, ham & eggers, knocked out Tyson early.

Boxing fans believe that Tyson will be knocked out by the 27-year-old Jake unless the fight is rigged affair, where they both take it easy, treating it like an exhibition instead of a true fight that they’re currently selling.

Fans feel that Tyson smoking weed will affect his conditioning and cause him to gas out quickly.

Jake Paul Addresses Accusations of Rigging

“I go on the Instagram comments, and I see them saying, ‘If Jake wins this fight, it’s rigged,’ because of how incredible he looks,” said Jake Paul during today’s kickoff press conference in New York for his fight on July 20th on Netflix PPV against Mike Tyson.

“Age doesn’t matter. Age is just a number. He’s a killer and a warrior. He’s been doing this whole entire life, so it’s second nature to him. I’ve been doing this for four years, and I’ve been doing this at a super high level.”

Jake is being a bit disingenuous when he says he’s been competing at a “super high level” because he’s been mostly fighting older ex-MMA fighters in their 40s.

Jake Paul’s opposition as a pro:

Ryan Bourland: 35

Andre August: 35

Nate Diaz: 39

Tommy Fury: Domestic level cruiserweight

Anderson Silva: 49

Tyrone Woodley x 2: 42

Ben Askren: 39

Ali Eson Gib: YouTuber

“But on July 20th, I’m going to show the world that I can outbox Mike Tyson and prove everyone wrong and show that I’m the one making the killing.”

“I wanted shorter rounds for more action. If we have shorter rounds, we’ll fight more. More action,” said Mike Tyson when asked why he wanted the fight to have modified rules with the rounds being two minutes inside of three.

“It’s going to be a firefight with more punches,” said Jake.