Mike Tyson, Jake Paul To Undergo Random Drug-Testing Ahead Of July Bout

Whether it’s an official fight, or an exhibition that will be fought under “real fight” conditions, the Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul fight is to have strict drug-testing. As per a report from World Boxing News, both fighters will be randomly tested ahead of the July 20th bout, and both men will have to pass both an EKG and an EEG.

There is of course a good deal of concern regarding Tyson fighting again at age 57 (the former heavyweight champion will be 58 come fight night). There is still also a good deal of confusion over what rules will be in place for the fight.

“We have not received a proposed card from the promoter, so we have not decided whether a contest between Mr. Paul and Mr. Tyson would be a professional fight or an exhibition,” a statement from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation told WBN. “But we are still waiting to receive the proposed card from the promoter. We are hearing occasionally from the promoter but not from the camps.”

So, the medical tests and in place, as is random drug-testing for the two fighters, but we are, quite amazingly, still waiting to hear if the fight will be a real fight or merely an exhibition. Meanwhile, Tyson has appeared in public shirtless, and the former “Baddest Man on the Planet” does look to be in impressively good physical shape. Tyson showed up at a meet-and-greet event over the weekend, accompanied by the great Roberto Duran, who recently underwent heart surgery and was fitted with a pacemaker and thankfully looks to be fit and well himself.

“Stone sharpening Iron,” Tyson captioned a photo of himself and Duran, a fighter Mike has often said is his all-time favourite boxer. Tyson, commenting on his ripped appearance, stated how, “I have to show them what they are betting on! I want to show off how good I look, how in shape I am.”

Tyson, it seems, is taking this fight/exhibition bout very seriously.

“I train every day,” he said. “It’s the whole day, the process goes through the whole day. I get up in the morning, do roadwork, then I go to the gym at 1PM, then I go to the strength and conditioning gym. Then, it starts all over again.”

Tyson looks to be in great shape for a 57 year old, but is he in good enough shape to be fighting again, against a man three decades younger than himself?