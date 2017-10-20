Miguel Cotto fights Sadam Ali on BoxNation on 12/2

BoxNation will air the end of an era fight when four-division and six-time world champion Miguel Cotto enters the ring for the final time to defend his WBO light-middleweight world title in a 12-round battle against Sadam “World Kid” Ali exclusively live on December 2nd.

Photo Credit: Matt Easley – Hogan Photos/Golden Boy Promotions





Taking place at the iconic Madison Square Garden, Cotto will fittingly bring down the curtain on an illustrious career at the world famous arena which has become a second home for him having fought there on numerous occasions.

The legendary Cotto, a future Hall-of-Famer, has held world titles in the light-welterweight, welterweight, light-middleweight and middleweight divisions.

The native of Caguas, Puerto Rico has faced a who’s who of elite world champions including Demarcus Corley, Paulie Malignaggi, Zab Judah, Shane Mosley, Antonio Margarito, Ricardo Mayorga, Sergio Martinez and Canelo Alvarez.

He will now be looking to go out in style live on BoxNation when he faces the skilled 29-year-old Ali, who is hoping to crash the party and make it a nightmare farewell for the veteran superstar.

In his last outing, Cotto defeated the tough and determined Yoshihiro “Maestrito” Kamegai to win the WBO light-middleweight world title, which he will look to defend successfully in front of a packed crowd of his loyal New York supporters before sailing into the sunset.





“I’m very excited to be back in the ring for my final fight at The Garden. I’ve worked really hard my entire career to be at this level,” Cotto said. “I am fully concentrated on getting together with Freddie Roach so we can work hard and have a great victory on December 2.”

Ali, a 2008 U.S. Olympian fighting out of Brooklyn who has held multiple regional titles, will get his second shot at a world title after earning wins over top welterweight contenders including Francisco Santana, Luis Carlos Abregu and most recently Johan Perez.

“I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to fight a legend in Madison Square Garden in front of all my fans,” said Ali. “My time is now. God willing, I will leave the Garden with the championship belt.”

Jim McMunn, BoxNation Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to be able to showcase the final fight of a true legend in Miguel Cotto exclusively live on BoxNation. He has thrilled boxing fans for so long and been involved in some of the most memorable fights in recent years. In true Miguel Cotto style he is not taking a back step and will really be tested against Sadam Ali who is a very talented fighter in his own right. It’s a matchup with many possible outcomes and BoxNation subscribers will be able to tune in on December 2nd to witness the final chapter of the Miguel Cotto story.”

BoxNation is available on Sky/Freeview/Virgin/TalkTalk/EE/Apple TV/ online at watch.boxnation.com and via apps (iOS, Android, Amazon) for just £12 a month. Buy now at boxnation.com.