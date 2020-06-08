Mayweather SCOLDS McGregor for retiring, wants a rematch

Floyd Mayweather Jr put Conor McGregor on blast on social media in scolding him for quitting, and he wants him to return to face him in a rematch. The UFC star McGregor, 31, made an announcement last Sunday that he’s retiring.

With McGregor letting his fans know he’s retiring, Mayweather is no longer playing coy about his desire to share the ring with him again. Indeed, the 43-year-old Mayweather sounds desperate with his reaction to McGregor retiring. Floyd is now making no bones about the fact that he wants McGregor to fight him again in another boxing match.

McGregor felt that he’d done enough in his sport to walk away, and his retirement wasn’t surprising. He’d only fought twice in the octagon in the last three years, sitting hitting it big with his boxing match against Mayweather in August 2017 in last Las Vegas, Nevada. That fight was McGregor’s professional debut in boxing, and he lasted ten rounds before Mayweather knocked him out.

“If I’m not mistaken, didn’t you tell Mike Tyson you could beat me if we fought a second time? Now you’re quitting! I thought you wanted to beat the best? Well, if you decide to come back, I will be waiting to punish you again,” said Mayweather to McGregor on social media.

The Mayweather vs. McGregor fight brought in a massive 4.3 million buys in August 2017. If a second fight between them brought even half those numbers, it would be hugely successful.

That’s what Mayweather is counting on. He’s got to know that far fewer fans will want to pay to see a second fight between him and McGregor, due to the one-sided nature of the first fight. But if at least 1-2 million people are willing to pay to see a second, Mayweather will get another $100 million.

What hurts Mayweather’s chances of a second fight with McGregor bringing in a lot of buys are these problems:

The weak economy in the U.S

Mayweather not being active since previous McGregor fight.

Younger fans have never seen Mayweather fight.

The previous Mayweather vs. McGregor match being a one-sided affair

McGregor not staying active with his own career.

There’s not much that appeals in a second fight between McGregor and Mayweather. If McGregor had stuck it out in boxing and beaten some quality guy, then you could make an argument that a second fight between him and Mayweather would make sense. McGregor hasn’t done that, and Mayweather has done zero as well.

The only time fans see Mayweather nowadays is as a trainer holding the mitts for lightweight champion Devin Haney. That’s not a good look if you want fans to take you seriously as someone that they would want to pay to see.

It would be better for Mayweather to show some courage and challenge one of the top boxers in the sport. A lot of boxing fans would like to see Mayweather fight Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Errol Spence Jr., or Gennadiy Golovkin.

Mayweather wants no part of fighting any of those guys because his 50-0 record would be marred. Even against Pacquiao, Mayweather is too old, too ring rusty and too slow now to win.

Pacquiao would embarrass Mayweather now, and Spence, Golovkin, and Canelo would knock him out. Hence, that’s why we see Mayweather go after McGregor, who can’t fight when it comes to boxing. Any top tier boxer would Mcgregor and any top amateur would as well. He’s not very good, and his stamina is horrible.

One of those guys would be perfect for Mayweather, and the fight might even bring in a lot of buys. But it’s a wrong-headed idea for Mayweather to take on McGregor again. Mayweather already did that, and he needs to move on and show that he’s got other plans. Floyd likes to say he’s a businessman, but this seems like a bad idea on his part.