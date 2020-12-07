Mayweather vs Logan Paul OFFICIAL! PPV Event On February 20, 2021

Undefeated, 12-time, five division boxing superstar Floyd “Money” Mayweather and social media sensation Logan “The Maverick” Paul announced today that they will face each other in a special exhibition match that is expected to shatter pay-per-view records on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. The highly anticipated match-up will pit two of the world’s most renowned and popular personalities together in the ring in a must-see event for sports and entertainment fans alike.

The fight was put together by Fanmio, an online platform that connects fans with celebrities by creating one-of-a-kind online fan experiences. Fanmio is entering into high profile boxing events with its new division, Fanmio Boxing. Mayweather vs. Paul will be the first fight promoted, produced and distributed exclusively on Fanmio Boxing. Fanmio Boxing will become an innovative leader in the sport of boxing, creating lucrative and exciting fight opportunities for fighters and the fans by making fights accessible worldwide.

Tickets for the pay-per-view are available now at a discounted early rate of $24.99. A limited supply of tickets can be purchased online at www.fanmio.com/MayweatherVsPaul. Fans are encouraged to lock in the special deal as the price will increase after the buys reach 1 million purchases. The venue for this exhibition fight is still to be named.

“This is going to be a great night for the fans worldwide as we are bringing something special to them through sports and entertainment,” said Mayweather. “I have never shied away from doing things differently throughout my career and fighting Logan Paul in this special exhibition is just another opportunity for me to do it again.”

“I am always searching for the ultimate challenge and it is a dream to go toe-to-toe with the greatest boxer alive,” said Paul. “I am ALL IN, and on February 20th, the world could witness the greatest upset in the history of sports.”

“We have been working hard to make this fight happen for a very long time and we are thrilled to finally announce this special exhibition between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul,” said Solomon Engel, CEO and Founder of Fanmio. “This fight will be an incredibly exciting match between two of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment and we know this will be an outstanding debut for Fanmio Boxing.”

Mayweather has a perfect 50-0 record with 27 knockouts. He completed his illustrious career with 12 world titles in five weight divisions that includes wins over world champions including Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez. Smashing pay-per-view records along the way, the global superstar also defeated UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a must-see boxing event watched the world over. During his career he was named the world’s highest paid athlete multiple times and single-handily drove the sport of boxing for over two decades.

Logan Paul has explored and conquered multiple social media platforms and has become a social media megastar who is always leading the way and taking his legion of devotees along with him. His bold vision and fearless approach directly correlate to his continued achievements in the social space and beyond. Using his unparalleled online popularity, Logan sold out the Staples Center in Los Angeles in his first professional bout, thrilling fans around the world with six action-packed rounds. He now looks to continue to smash records as he takes on his biggest challenge yet – facing undefeated boxing legend Mayweather. The Ohio-native will enter the ring significantly larger and taller than his opponent, which the former high school wrestler will use to his advantage. He actively trains in Los Angeles under the guidance of world class trainer Milton Lacroix. A digital native, Paul truly understands his audience and instinctually, how to connect with them. Unafraid to take risks and explore new platforms and opportunities, Logan has always had a clear understanding of how technology, entertainment and social media work together. In addition, Logan hosts his own podcast, “ImPaulsive,” featuring celebrity guests, athletes, comedians, business moguls, etc. The podcast, which has aired more than 200 episodes, brilliantly balances humor with tough subjects and life lessons.

For more information on Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, please visit www.fanmio.com/MayweatherVsPaul.