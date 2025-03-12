Maurico Lara Suspended For Two Years For Failing Drugs Test

Oh, no, here we go again. Another week, another big name from the sport is reported to have failed a drugs test. This type of bad news might not actually come as frequently as once a week, but it sure does seem like it at times. This time around, it is Mexican warrior, former WBA featherweight champ Maurico Lara’s turn to have had a hot test. As per multiple sources, Lara tested positive for the banned substance betamethasone, this ‘a glucocortocoid that is prohibited in competition,’ as a statement from UKAD reads.

According to reports, Lara failed his drugs test prior to his return fight with Leigh Wood, this back in May of 2023. Lara – who blew making the 126 pound limit by a long way, with him coming in at 129.8 pounds and was stripped of the WBA title as a result – should not have been allowed to box, said some people. But Wood, who had been KO’d by Lara in their previous fight of three months before, won a wide decision over Lara in the sequel. Now, it has been revealed that Lara was given an injection in his shoulder prior to the Wood rematch, this being a shot of dexamethasone, the injection administered in an effort at relieving a shoulder injury Lara had picked up in sparring.

Lara is now suspended for two years, active from March 7th of 2024, the ban to end on March 6th of 2026.

There would of course be far more anger and outrage if Lara had won the rematch with Wood, and the Mexican’s win would no doubt have been changed to a no contest. But whether a fighter wins or loses after he has taken, or has been administered, an illegal stimulant is not really the point; the point is the fighter cheated.

Lara has had three fights since losing the rematch with Wood, with these fights – 2 wins and one draw – taking place in Mexico. As the statement from UKAD reads, “with professional boxing in Mexico not being a World Anti-Doping Code-compliant sport, Mr. Lara is not deemed to have violated the terms of his Provisional Suspension.”

Lara, still only 27 years of age and currently sporting a 28-3-2(21) record, was a short time ago looked at as one of the most exciting and tough lower weight fighters out there. Now, unfortunately, Lara is a proven cheat.