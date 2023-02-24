Matias vs. Ponce: Can’t Miss Scrap Brings Heat To Chilly Minneapolis 

This Saturday night from bitter cold Minnesota, Subriel Matias takes on Jeremias Ponce headlining a tripleheader. The main event should produce enough heat in the ring to warm the audience in attendance. Blizzard-like conditions delayed travel but it appears as of Thursday night Joseph Adorno was on his way landing at 11 pm local time, according to PBC Matchmaker Ron Katz. This event will be broadcasted/streamed on Showtime/SHO APP and hosted by the always fan-friendly venue ‘The Armory’ in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Let’s get right into what’s sure to be a banger between rising contenders Subriel Matias and Jeremias Ponce. Josh Taylor’s vacant IBF strap is at stake but in the end it doesn’t really matter given the style matchup. The more established boxer is clearly Subriel Matias, even with 10 less bouts than Ponce. Matias however did suffer a unanimous decision loss on the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury rematch undercard in February 2020. Over 13 months ago, Matias got his revenge over Petros Ananyan and now looks to take it up a notch.

In the summer of 2019 Matias made a splash nearing contender range defeating then 13-0 Maxim Dadashev. Other notable wins for Matias while climbing the 140-pound ladder came over two undefeated prospects in Malik Hawkins and a punishing performance over Batyrzhan Jukembayev. Matias is a heavy-handed boxer who likes to close distance and let shots off in combination. Whether at midrange or up close on the inside, Matias is capable of landing short accurate punches. Those punches come with speed and power. Defensively Subriel keeps his hands very low at times but does a pretty good job using upper body movement.

Jermias Ponce is a hard-hitting puncher with an impressive 30-0 record, 20 of those victories coming by way of knockout. Ponce passes the eye test watching back a few of his bouts. However, Ponce’s only quality win in the last few years came against Lewis Ritson. Ponce has an active jab he’ll throw multiple times in a row. He loves to either throw his right behind the jab or lead with his right hand. His left hook is of the whipping variety and can find the target over and over, especially to the body. Ponce has the ability to adjust mid-shot from an upper cut to a 45-angle punch for example. He defiantly keeps a much higher guard then Matias but like Subriel, foes can jab through his defense. Too many right hands whether overhand or straight, seem to find a home on Ponce as well.

Both men can get out of position falling off balance in spots while throwing combination up close. This fight won’t take much time to turn flammable based off how many punches these two junior welterweights throw. Matias lands around 26 punches per round on average throwing over 86. Ponce isn’t too far behind and the more accurate thus far landing about 26 throwing almost 76 punches per round. Both combatants love to attached the body which could be a major factor given the brutality we’ll see this Saturday. Outside foot position will be a key also and on paper it appears Matias will have the advantage in that area.

Similar as many boxers this year who’ve overachieved or just straight up pulled off an upset like Liam Smith, Ponce is getting a tad undervalued in this boxing podcasters opinion. Even two days out Ponce was as high as a +330 on Draft Kings. This fight of the year possibility will be pure entertainment and will end in a stoppage. The level of opposition and the heavier hands in favor of Matias is enough for this hack-of-a-scribe to pick him to win.

My Official Prediction is Subriel Matias by 10th round KO

Side Note: Rising prospect Elvis Rodriguez faces Joseph Adorno, a very good test for Rodriquez in the opener. In the co-feature Mpls native and all-action boxer Jamal James returns versus Alberto Palmetta. If James is successful look for him to be matched later this year against Kudratillo Abdukakhorov assuming he gets by tough-as-nails local fighter Ve Shawn Owens.

Written by Chris Carlson Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast Available at www.blogtalkradio.com/ropeadoperadio Follow on Twitter @RopeADopeRadio



