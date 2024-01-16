Martin Bakole – Cassius Chaney WBA Heavyweight Eliminator Ordered

Martin Bakole and Cassius Chaney, both highly ranked by the WBA, have been ordered to fight a heavyweight eliminator by the governing body, with the two sides having a 30-day period in which to come to a deal. The winner will become the WBA mandatory challenger, either for the full WBA heavyweight title that is currently held by Oleksandr Usyk, or for the WBA “regular” title that is currently the property of Mahmoud Charr.

Bakole, who for some time has lamented the fact that no top names will agree to fight him, will get the chance, with a win over Chaney, to get a title shot of some kind. Bakole, along with his trainer, Billy Nelson, believes he is the best heavyweight out there. Bakole, 20-1(15) and often tipping-in at close to the 300 pound mark, is indeed a very strong heavyweight, the Congolese-born warrior having good punching power along with his physical prowess.

In his most recent fight, the 30 year old who is based in Scotland stopped a faded Carlos Takam in four rounds, this fight taking place on the Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou card in Saudi Arabia. Bakole’s sole loss came via stoppage against Martin Hunter back in October of 2018. Since then, Bakole has reeled off nine straight wins, included here a majority decision (it should absolutely have been unanimous) over a then unbeaten Tony Yoka. Bakole is for sure a dangerous handful for any heavyweight.

Chaney, at age 36, has compiled a 23-1(16) pro record, with the man born in Baltimore, Maryland having been beaten only by George Arias, who earned a split decision over him back in December of 2021. Chaney, who has fast hands and is also a big guy at 6’6,” this the same height as Bakole, although Chaney is not as heavy, is coming off a nasty KO of Trevor Bryan. Bryan was badly hurt in the seventh round when he was flattened, with him being stretchered from the ring in Miami, Florida on November 4.

Bakole-Chaney is an interesting match up and it will also be interesting to see where the fight winds up being held. Chaney has fought most of his fights in the US, although he has boxed in Canada and in the UK. Bakole has fought all over the place, including in Saudi Arabia, Poland, Dubai, the UK, South Africa, Luxembourg, and Belgium.

Who wins this fight when it happens? Two big guys, both of whom have shown they can punch. Again, an interesting fight.