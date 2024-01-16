Bivol vs. Beterbiev: Undisputed Clash Under the Desert Sun

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol will reportedly be meeting in June or July in Saudi Arabia for the undisputed light heavyweight championship.

Matchroom reports that Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs) has signed his portion of the contract, and Top Rank is working on Beterbiev’s with the Saudis. It’s taken many years for this fight to finally get made.

Beterbiev says that Bivol has talked a lot over the years about wanting to fight but then not backed up his words. He thinks he’s a flak.

This fight contrasts styles, with WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol viewed as the technician, whereas IBF, WBC & WBO champ Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) is the slugger.

However, after watching Beterbiev’s skills last Saturday night in his win over Callum Smith, fans would argue that his technical ability is on the level of Bivol’s.

“They’re both undefeated; they’re both masters at what they do. They’re stylistically different. One is technically efficient in Bivol, who there are a couple of question marks about his power after that last fight with Lyndon Arthur,” said Gareth A. Davies to iFL TV, talking about Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev.

Bivol is a combination puncher, who doesn’t seem to have the power needed for him to trade with Beterbiev. He hadn’t knocked anyone out since 2018, when he stopped Sullivan Barrera in the twelfth round.

“Lyndon was very gritty and put up a tremendous showing. People are going to say that Bivol is going to run and move and box. Beterbiev is going to hunt it,” said Gareth.

“People are very divided on who wins it. It’s one of the big fights in boxing, and the good thing about it is it would go under the radar without the promotion of the Saudi Arabians. I think it’s guaranteed.

“Beterbiev says so little. He wants the Bivol fight. I think we’ll get that in Saudi Arabia in June or July. That’s what my intel is saying, but I think that fights on. So, that’s great.

“Everyone talks about he’s set for life, which is fantastic,” Gareth said about Callum Smith. “I know he got a decent purse on Saturday night. Maybe not his biggest purse, because we know he got several million for the Muhammad Ali trophy against George Groves out in the Middle East five years ago now. He may feel he’s done enough,” said Gareth.