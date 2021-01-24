Manny Pacquiao vs. Ryan Garcia talks have begun

Talks have begun for a fight between Manny Pacquiao and Ryan Garcia. The fight will likely take place at 147, as that’s where the 42-year-old Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) holds the WBA welterweight belt. Ryan, 22, is about as transparent as he can be in letting boxing fans know that he’s facing Pacquiao next.

King Ryan says they’re close to finalizing his fight, and he thinks it’ll be done this week. Getting the negotiations done quickly with Manny will give them a lot of time to promote it and make it a massive fight.

This might eclipse all the other U.S based fights in 2021, which would be a nice feather for Ryan to put in his hat. At 22, Ryan is about to take part in what could be the biggest fight of the year.

Pacquiao hasn’t defended his belt in a year and a half now, and he’s going to be wanting to get in a defense so he can keep it. Earlier on Saturday,

“We’re working on a fight right now, it would be finalized this week, but that’s just an estimate. I don’t know for sure,” said Ryan Garcia to Fighthype. I’m NOT fighting a YouTuber nor MMA fighter. I’m fighting a boxer. So please, use your imagination here,” said Ryan Garcia.

Fighting Pacquiao will potentially put Ryan in a position for two massive fights in 2021. If Ryan wins or loses competitively, his second fight of the year will likely be against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

Those two were supposed to begin negotiations, but Ryan suddenly veered in another direction towards this fight against an unnamed fighter.

With all the hints that Ryan has given to the media about his opponent, it’s obvious that’s who it is. You got to give Pacquiao kudos for moving swiftly to take this fight with Ryan, as he was slow in taking the fight, Tank Davis would.

Ryan will be a tremendous underdog going against the former eight-division world champion Pacquiao. Yeah, Ryan is younger, faster, and may even hit harder with his left hook, but Pacquiao has so much experience. The combination punching that Pacquiao uses will be difficult for Ryan to handle and size.

Pacquiao is a stocky 5’6″, and he packs a wallop with every punch he throws. The way Ryan stands upright when he fights with his chin in the air, Pacquiao will have an easy target to land his shots.

“It’s going to be a huge fight, it’s going to be a fight that no one is going to expect, so it’s amazing,” said Ryan Garcia. “Why would I put Tank on the side if it wasn’t a huge mega-fight?”

Ryan must have been told to keep quiet about the fight and not let the cat out bag until they’ve made an official announcement. It’s too late for that.



