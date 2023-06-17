Manny Pacquiao To Train Influencer Vladimir Grand “From Zero”

Superstar and living legend Manny Pacquiao made a surprise announcement a couple of days ago, this by announcing how he will soon (maybe he’s already started) train influencer Vladimir Grand. 44 year old Pac-Man (who may or may not return to the ring himself in some capacity, be it another exhibition bout or a real fight), posted a short video on his social media account in which he said he will train Grand, who was born in Ukraine, “from zero.”

Why Pacquiao has decided to train an influencer and not a “real” fighter, is unclear. But any fighter who has not yet shown what they can or can’t do can surely benefit from Manny’s help and guidance. Grand, who has a huge following on social media (a reported 17 million followers on Tik Tok), is quite naturally thrilled to be Pacquiao’s very first boxing student.

Manny believes he can and will train Grand all the way to world championship level.

“Hi everyone, this is Manny Pacquiao, I have big news for you,” Manny said in the video. “For the first time in boxing history, I decided to get my first and only student whom I will personally train from zero and who will become a great boxer – Vladimir Grand.”

Grand said Pacquiao will not only serve as his trainer but also his mentor and his manager.

“I know this is going to be a long and exciting journey, for me, for us, for all of you guys,” Grand said.

So, does this interest you or does it puzzle you? Pacquiao certainly has a lot of boxing knowledge to pass on and share, but how far can Grand go? Manny says Grand will become a “great boxer,” and that, as you surely agree, is a high goal to set.

One thing is clear and has been made clearer by this news from Pacquiao, and that’s how much the all-time great really does miss boxing. Maybe you will follow Pacquiao’s progress with Grand with real interest, or maybe you will dismiss the whole thing as a curiosity event. It’s up to you.