Badou Jack posted on social media today, saying that he won’t be defending his WBC cruiserweight title against Canelo Alvarez because they wanted the Mexican started wanted the weight to be 20-lbs under the 200-lb cruiser limit, and he wanted a “rehydration clause.”

So, Canelo wanted to fight for Badou’s WBC cruiserweight title at 180 lbs. Amer Abdullah of Skills Challenge Entertainment wasn’t kidding around when he said Canelo wished to fight for Badou’s WBC belt in a weight class below.

Badou, 39, didn’t say what the weight Canelo wanted for the rehydration clause, but it wouldn’t be surprising if it was 10 lbs, which means he would be limited to rehydrating to 190 lbs after weighing in at 180 lbs.

The weight for the light heavyweight division is 175 lbs, so Badou (28-3-3, 17 KOs) would basically be weighing in a weight class below the cruiserweight division.

For Badou to come down from his normal weight class of 200 lbs to meet Canelo’s 180 lb catchweight, he would be badly weekend from the draining process.

You got to wonder how Canelo would feel good about himself for winning his fifth division world title with the help of a 180-lb catchweight + rehydration clause. That would be the mother of all weight stipulations of the Canelo vs. Jack fight were to take place under those conditions

I won’t be fighting Canelo next. They said the weight difference is too much, they wanted to drain the old man and fight me 20lbs UNDER the cruiser weight limit for the title 😂 Plus a rehydration clause.

Canelo let’s give the fans what they want to see and fight David Benavidez — Badou Jack (@BadouJack) June 17, 2023

It’s safe to say that Canelo won’t take Badou up on his advice of giving the fans the fight that they want to see against David Benavidez. Canelo doesn’t want it, and he surely isn’t going to change his mind about it.

You can add WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol to the list of fighters that Canelo doesn’t wish to fight because if he wanted to avenge his loss to him from last year, he wouldn’t have insisted on having it fought under the same terms as their first bout.

With a fight against Badou Jack now off the table for September, that leaves Jermall Charlo in a strong position to get the fight against Canelo. The slurring Jermall (32-0, 22 KOs) hasn’t fought in two years and looked shot in his last fight in 2021, Juan Macias Montiel.

It would seem that promoter Eddie Hearn already knew that the Badou Jack fight wasn’t going to be happening next, and that’s why he said Jermall is now the “frontrunner” for Canelo’s next.

The problem with Jermall hasn’t fought in such a long time, and he doesn’t look like he’s all that motivated to fight anymore. If Jermall does take the fight with Canelo, he’ll likely lose and then disappear forever with all the loot that he’ll get for that fight.