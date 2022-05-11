Manny Pacquiao Loses Presidential Bid; And Already Speculation Of A Possible Ring Return Has Begun

Superstar Manny Pacquiao has been defeated in his quest to become president of the Philippines. The 43 year old conceded yesterday in his homeland, this after receiving a disappointing (and approx) 3,629 million votes (6.6 percent) – which saw him badly trail eventual winner Ferdinand Marcos Jr, as well as the man who came in in second place, Leni Robredo.

Pacquiao announced his concession via a video message, in which he said, in part:

“The people have spoken. The election is over so let’s give unity a chance for the peace and development of our country. My decision to run was driven by my utmost desire to serve the country and uplift the lives of poor Filipinos. From my years as a boxer and an athlete, I know how to accept defeat. I just hope that even if I lost this fight, me fellow Filipinos who are suffering will win.”

Pacquiao announced he would run for the presidency after his upset loss to Yordenis Ugas back in August of last year and many people felt Pacquiao, as enormously popular and hero-worshipped as he is in the Philippines, would have a great chance of winning. Politics and boxing are of course Manny’s two passions. Now that his political career has been hit by defeat there is already gathering chatter about a possible return to the ring.

Pacquiao turns 44 this December, so a ring comeback may be unlikely. Still, it would not be that big of a shock if we did see “Pac Man” back for one last world championship run. If Pacquiao did come back in an attempt at winning yet another world title, he would face stiff opposition in the form of either Terence Crawford, the WBO welterweight champion, or Errol Spence, who currently holds the WBA, WBC and IBF titles at 147 pounds. And this is to say nothing of the battle a returning Pacquiao would have to win against Father Time.

For now, Pacquiao says he will rest and spend quality time with his family. What do YOU think: will Manny box again now that his presidential bid has been thwarted?