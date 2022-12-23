Manny Pacquiao Could Face Anthony Mundine In Exhibition Bout

It seems there is a good chance living legend Manny Pacquiao will engage in further exhibition bouts over the coming months. As fans know, the recently turned 44 year old all time great boxed YouTuber DK Yoo in an exhibition bout earlier this month in Korea. Now, according to Australian warrior Anthony Mundine, Pac Man is in talks to face “The Man” in an exhibition bout that would take place in Papa New Guinea next year some time.

Mundine, last seen being violently taken out in a round by Michael Zerafa, retired after the 2021 loss, this the former three-time WBA 154 pound champion’s 11th pro defeat. But now, the 47 year old from Newtown, New South Wales says he could soon be swapping punches with Pacquiao.

“Something crazy just happened when I went to PNG (Papa New Guinea),” Mundine wrote on social media. “I’ve been asked to do an exhibition and promote the sport of boxing over there [with] none other than the eight-time world champion Manny Pac Man Pacquiao. Once things are all signed on the dotted line you’ll see The Man back again. I’m gonna have to start training and sharpen the tools and the skill box. It’s been a while.”

Pacquiao’s exhibition bout with Yoo was dubbed a “flop” by some, with the fight failing to generate as much fan interest as was hoped would be the case. How much fan interest will there be in a Pacquiao-Mundine exhibition fight? Might Pacquiao even make a return to actual fighting, as has been discussed?

For now, Pacquiao seems to be going the Floyd “Money” Mayweather route; travelling around the globe, taking exhibition bouts as he picks up good money (which, unlike Mayweather, Pacquiao then donates to worthy and charitable causes). But how much cash will fight fans be expected to part with in order to enjoy the spectacle of Pacquiao moving around the ring with Mundine, 48-11(28)?

The target date for this one is some time in July. The Pacquiao-Yoo affair carried a price tag of $19.99.