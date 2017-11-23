Manny Pacquiao-Conor McGregor: Is Pac Man the latest star boxer to want a piece of the action?

“All roads leads to Mayweather,” the great Floyd “Money” Mayweather once said. But now, in light of the financial blockbuster that was Mayweather-Conor McGregor, you know, the most financially successful crossover fight of all-time, it seems all roads lead to McGregor: AKA “The Notorious.”

We’ve just seen 44 year old former champ Oscar De La Hoya call out McGregor, going as far as to suggest he has been in “secret training” and that he needs “two rounds only” to beat the Irishman. Now, in perhaps no real surprise to anyone in these nothing-shocks-anyone-anymore times, Manny Pacquiao has strongly suggested how he would like a piece of the action.

Just days after a story ran telling us how Manny’s long-time trainer and friend Freddie Roach wants Pac Man to call it quits on a great, great career and retire, does Pacquiao put out a message on social media that suggests he wants to fight the MMA star/cum boxer.

“Happy thanksgiving! Stay fit my friend. # realboxingmatch #2018,” Manny wrote.

So, does Pacquiao want to do what his conqueror Mayweather did and pull in a gazzillion dollars by fighting McGregor; does he want to do what Floyd failed to do and score a genuine, lights out KO over McGregor?

Pacquiao has not scored a KO since way back in 2009 and he hasn’t won a fight since this month last year (a wide decision win over Jessie Vargas). Maybe Pacquiao, who has toyed with the idea of having a couple more fights before calling it a career, wants to take the crossover road before he calls it quits.

And, let’s be honest, who wouldn’t tune in if Pac Man did fight McGregor, in a “real boxing match!” What price tag would a Pacquiao-McGregor fight carry though? Would fight fans be willing to shell out as much as $100 once again, as they did for the so-called Super-Fight that took place in August?

As one boxing expert put it a while back, there are “enough suckers out there.” Maybe we will see McGregor in a boxing ring with another boxing legend soon.