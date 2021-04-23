Luke Campbell Says Ryan Garcia Would Beat Devin Haney

So far, none of the so-called “New Four Kings,” comprising of Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez, Gervonta Davis, and Ryan Garcia, have faced one another.

But if Garcia and Haney fought, Luke Campbell is certain there would be only one winner: Garcia. British star Campbell is the last man to have shared a ring with Garcia, and when the two did fight, Campbell decked the red-hot 135 pounders heavily in an early-round before being stopped later on.

It was a fight that saw Garcia become the interim WBC lightweight champ, and the 22-year-old star-in-the-making could have next challenged Haney for the full WBC belt that “The Dream” currently holds.

Instead, with Garcia making noise about a massive fight with Manny Pacquiao being on the cards, and with Haney accusing Garcia of ducking him, Garcia will next fight Javier Fortuna.

This is a big mistake in the opinion of Olympic gold medal winner Campbell, not because he thinks Fortuna will beat Garcia when they fight on July 9, but because he strongly feels Garcia would have beaten Haney.

“I’m not sure why he went for that fight when he could have gone straight for the world title,” Campbell said of Garcia when speaking with Sky Sports. “He would beat Haney. Haney would try to make it a boring fight, but Garcia would beat him.”

So is Campbell not impressed by Haney, or is he simply very impressed by the man who stopped him in 2021’s first big fight? Does Campbell feel Haney is a boring fighter? Some critics have accused Haney of being dull. These complaints were heard again after Haney failed to put a dent in Cuban veteran Yuriorkis Gamboa in his last fight, Haney instead winning a wide decision.

Garcia is certainly a big puncher, but is he better than Haney? Plenty of us wanted to see this fight so we could get an answer. Maybe Garcia and Haney will fight over the coming months, but for now, these two “New Four Kings” are going their separate ways, with Haney set to face Jorge Linares next, Linares being another excellent fighter Campbell has shared a ring with.

It is to be hoped we do get to see at least two of “The New Four Kings” rumble with each other.